Brad Paisley, Garth Brooks & More to Perform at ‘Grammy Salute’ to Paul Simon

CBS will air its much-anticipated salute to Paul Simon next week, with the special featuring country superstars Garth Brooks and Brad Paisley.

Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to Paul Simon airs Dec. 21, per Yahoo. It’s two hours of quality music, running 9 to 11 p.m. Eastern. And it’s all part of the network’s holiday collection of programming. You can stream it the next day on Paramount+.

CBS listed special guests, including Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, Paisley, Eric Church and Little Big Town. Brandi Carlile was originally expected, but she’s no longer listed as a performer.

Of Course, There’s Country: Paul Simon and His Music Crosses All Genres

Paul Simon has crossed all genres, so you can expect a cross-section of talent from pop, reggae and folk, plus everything in between. Other stars who will perform include Stevie Wonder, Sting, Shaggy & Jimmy Cliff, Rhiannon Giddens and Susanna Hoffs. Plus, you’ll see the Jonas Brothers, Angélique Kidjo, Ledisi, Dave Matthews, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt and Trombone Shorty. Talk about a spectacular lineup — all those performing either won or received a Grammy nomination.

Oprah Winfrey will be a presenter. So will Elton John, Sofia Carson, Herbie Hancock, Woody Harrelson, Dustin Hoffman and Folake Olowofoyeku.

Grammys Previously Honored Beatles, Prince, Whitney Houston, Bee Gees

The Recording Academy taped the Paul Simon special in early April, three days after this year’s Grammy Awards telecast. The show took place at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. Ken Ehrlich Productions produced the special. And it definitely should have a Grammy vibe to it. Ehrlich served a similar role at the Grammys from 1980 through 2000.

Paul Simon, who is 81, definitely is deserving of such a special. Back in 1971, the Grammy ceremony went live for the first time. Coincidentally, that’s also the same year that the Simon & Garfunkel album “Bridge Over Troubled Water” dominated the awards ceremony. Simon won a record seven Grammys that evening. It remained the record until Michael Jackson topped it in 1984 with his winnings after “Thriller.”

Overall, Simon has 16 Grammys with 35 nominations. Three of the awards were for record of the year. The Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted him in 1982. Plus, he’s made the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. He was included as part of Simon & Garfunkel in 1990. Eleven years later, he earned entry as a solo artist.

The Grammys have honored several musical greats with specials. They include the Beatles, Prince, the Bee Gees and Whitney Houston.

Surely, we’ll hear such Paul Simon Classics as “Mrs. Robinson,” “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” along with “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard.” And you can’t honor his career without “Bridge Over Troubled Water” or “The Sound of Silence.”