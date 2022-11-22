Brad Paisley and Hot Country Knights Raise $525,000 for Alzheimer’s Association at 90s-Themed Dance Party

Recently, country music singer Brad Paisley joined his wife and their family to raise nearly half a million dollars for the Alzheimer’s Association research grant program. Paisley, his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and her siblings Ashley Williams and Jay Williams hosted the fifth annual Dance Party to End ALZ on Sunday, November 13, at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon. By the end of the evening, the event raised 525,000 for the cause. For Paisley’s performance, he performed Vince Gill’s “Liza Jane” and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Achy Breaky Heart.”

The 90s-themed event featured performances from stars such as Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley’s ’90s tribute band Hot Country Knights, Tracy Lawrence, Jay Allen from “The Voice,” Kelleigh Bannen, Melinda Doolittle, Lindsay Ell, and Charles Esten.

“Since 2017, we’ve funded eight grants,” Paisley’s wife said about the event. “We’ve raised 1.3 million before this year, and we span the gamut in research that all the projects are vetted through the Alzheimer’s Association, and then they bring us options and we get to choose from those options things that we’re most excited about. It is such an exciting time for Alzheimer’s research. There’s so much just on the brink and there’s so many answers that are coming really soon, and we’re really excited to be a part of that and funding that research.”

In keeping with the theme, the tables were decorated with inflatable portable phones, neon bracelets and candy. Fans also got the chance to take photos at a retro photo booth, complete with props from the decade.

By the end of the event, all the artists joined Paisley on stage to perform Alan Jackson’s “Chattahoochee,” which they completed with an iconic line dance.

Brad Paisley and his family raise an incredible amount of money for heartwarming cause

In addition, the Williams siblings urged attendees to support their efforts. They also shared their own family experience with their mom, Linda, who died from Alzheimer’s in 2016. “For our fifth Dance Party to End ALZ, we raised $525,000, making it our most successful year to date!” said event founder Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

“After losing our mom to Alzheimer’s six years ago, my siblings and I became relentless in our pursuit to advance Alzheimer’s research toward methods of treatment, prevention and ultimately, a cure. With the Alzheimer Association’s help, and the continued support of our generous sponsors, attendees, and performers, I know one day we will achieve our goal of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.”

Ashley Williams also encouraged those who provide care to people with Alzheimer’s to use the resources available from the Alzheimer’s Association.

“One thing that I really love about the Alzheimer’s Association is not only are they working towards a cure, but they’re also providing resources for caregivers. And there were many times that we utilized their 24-hour hotline and local resources, and it made such a huge difference to us as a family.”

For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.