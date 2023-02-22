Brad Paisley Inks New Record Deal With UMG Nashville After Career With Sony Music, Prepares New Music

Brad Paisley signed a new record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville (UMGN) after a career spent with Sony Music. Brad inked the new deal with UMGN’s EMI Records Nashville division. Since his 1999 debut album, Who Needs Pictures, Brad has been under Sony Music’s Arista Nashville label.

The signing reunites Brad with UMGN chairman/CEO Mike Dungan and president Cindy Mabe. Dungan was instrumental in signing Brad to his first deal at Arista. Mabe served as Paisley’s marketing point person through many of his early album cycles, including 2003’s Mud on the Tires and 2005’s Time Well Wasted.

“There were two people that should get the credit that you even know my name—Mike Dungan and Cindy Mabe,” says Brad Paisley. “I ran into Mike at the fishing department at Walmart after having met with several labels and he talked me into signing my first deal with Arista. They assigned this woman named Cindy Mabe to me. We graduated the same day at Belmont. I got to work with her on my first few albums. And now I get to work with her at UMG. Cindy’s a genius and terrific human being. She heard what I was up to with the new music. And she pointed me further into the direction I was headed.”

Brad to Release New Music

Over his 20-plus year career with Arista Nashville, Brad scored 20 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, three Grammy Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards. But we won’t have to wait long to hear Brad’s first release under his new label home.

Brad is currently finishing his upcoming studio album, which is expected later this year. On Feb. 24, Brad will release a new song, “Same Here,” which he penned with Lee Thomas Miller and Taylor Goldsmith.

“I’ve never had this kind of enthusiasm and empowerment,” added Brad Paisley. “[Cindy] said, ‘Make music that matters.’ It’s an amazing thing to work with Mike and Cindy again. It’s great to know they believe in this music as much as I do.”

Brad joins a UMGN roster that includes Alan Jackson, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, George Strait, Jon Pardi, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton, Parker McCollum, Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, Little Big Town, and more.