Brad Paisley Posts Pic Speaking With Ukraine’s President, Sends Message to Fans

Country music hitmaker Brad Paisley is trying to find a way to help out as he becomes an ambassador for UNITED24 to help support the Rebuild Ukraine program.

Recently, the Mud On the Tires singer posted this move on his Insta post. He also shares a pic in the Insta post of himself meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“I know I am not alone in wanting to help Ukraine,” Brad Paisley begins in his ‘Tuesday, January 24 post. However, the music star adds, he is like a lot of us, unsure exactly what they can do to help.

“Like a lot of people in America, until now I haven’t been sure exactly how to lend a hand from over here in the U.S.,” Paisley explains.

“That’s why I’m excited to be an ambassador for @u24.gov.ua,” the singer adds.

Brad Paisley Is Focusing His Efforts Onto Helping Ukrainian Families Rebuild Homes

In a statement about the meeting and his new role with UNITED24, Brad Paisley expresses how “lucky” he feels in this role. Paisley adds that it is an honor to have “a platform” that allows him to help in this manner.

“As an American, I see how very similar we are, how we share so many common values with these brave people in Ukraine,” the country music singer shares.

“I’m focusing my efforts on helping Ukrainian families rebuild and return to their homes,” he adds.

Additionally, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared the same meeting in his own Insta post featuring a pic of the online call. In this post, the Ukrainian official gave thanks to Brad Paisley for his support of the Ukrainian people.

“I am happy that you decided to join,” Zelenskyy says of Paisley’s dedication to the cause.

“Especially the Rebuild Ukraine program,” Zelenskyy adds. “Many people’s lives have been destroyed,” he continues.

“Now we need to work with as many famous people as possible,” Zelenskyy adds. Effectively, he adds, drawing attention to the restoration of homes for Ukrainians who’ve suffered from the war.”