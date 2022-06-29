Brad Paisley, Shania Twain Among 2022 Inductees Into Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame will be adding several new, talented members to its list, including three 90s country legends, Brad Paisley, Shania Twain and Toby Keith.

The news came as the Hall of Fame celebrates its 50th anniversary, one year late. Last year, organizers had to cancel the landmark event, pushing the would-be inductions to this year.

Now, Paisley, Twain and Keith will be the well-deserved recognition for their accomplishments as songwriters.

“We were forced to postpone our 50th Anniversary celebration last year, so this will be our ‘50/51’ party—celebrating two years and two classes in a special double-sized event,” says Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Executive Director Mark Ford. “We congratulate all of this year’s nominees and look forward to next month, when we will announce those who will be inducted as members of the Class of 2021.”

Brad Paisley, Shania Twain and Toby Keith consistently made it to the top of the charts throughout the 1990s and 2000s, making them frequent artists on just about every country radio station.

Both Brad Paisley and Toby Keith stole the hearts of country fans with comical and classic hits like “I’m Gonna Miss Her” and “You Ain’t Much Fun,” respectively. Meanwhile, Shania Twain penned anthems for cowgirls all across the nation with “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

Other inductees include Steve Earle, Bobbie Gentry, Kent Blazy, Brett James and Spooner Oldham.

Brad Paisley and Shania Twain Share Impact of Music on Their Lives

Of course, all of these talented artists fought their way to the spotlight solely for the awards and recognition. For Paisley, he wanted to connect with people and offer a bit of “magic.”

In fact, when he had visited a hospital where a woman had limited speech, he found out just how powerful music can be. He began singing her favorite song, and sure enough, “She sings with me, every word,” Paisley tells the Tennessean. “Music became something that felt like it had the power to heal people. It had the power to brighten someone’s day…It became completely clear to me in that moment.”

He continued, “You want to find other opportunities to make someone’s day. That was the moment that made me realize what I do can be very good for people if I use it the right way,” the singer continues. “Music is the closest thing we have to real magic.”

Meanwhile, Shania Twain uses music as a source of strength. On Instagram, she shared just how important her career on stage is to her.

“Music has been a part of my survival,” the Hall of Fame inductee said. “Music was my escape, it inspired and encouraged me to stay strong and to keep my head up. My biggest achievement is being able to encourage and inspire others with my music.”