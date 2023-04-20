Brad Paisley to Headline Free Nashville July 4th Concert

Brad Paisley will headline Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th extravaganza. The Independence Day event annually draws more than 200,000 folks to downtown Nashville. Of course, Brad won’t be the only entertainer on the downtown stage. He’ll be joined by a lineup that includes The War And Treaty, Langhorne Slim, Tiera Kennedy, and more.

In addition, the downtown concert will feature one of the nation’s largest July 4th fireworks shows. It will be synchronized to live music from the Grammy-winning Nashville Symphony. This year’s event is presented by Dr. Pepper and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. It will also include a free Amazon Family Fun Zone with inflatables and live music.

The concert and fireworks show are free and open to the public. This is the second time Brad Paisley will headline Let Freedom Sing. His last appearance in 2021 drew a record 350,000 attendees.

Let Freedom Sing

The Amazon Family Fun Zone at Music City Walk of Fame Park will be open on July 4 from noon to 5 p.m. Performances at the Amazon Family Fun Zone will include The Magi, Tommy Howell, Les Kerr & The Bayou Band and Troubadour Blue, and Coach (DJ) will entertain between sets.

“We are proud that Nashville hosts one of the best July 4th celebrations in the country with A-list acts, an impressive fireworks show and kid-friendly activities in the Amazon Family Fun Zone,” said Kevin Lavender, chairman of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “We encourage Nashvillians to come out and enjoy the fireworks and the great music from Brad and the rest of the lineup. All right in their backyard and for free.”

Brad Paisley, The War And Treaty, Langhorne Slim, and Tiera Kennedy will perform on the Jack Daniel’s Broadway Stage, located at First and Broadway. After the concert, the event will shift to Ascend Amphitheater for the live performance by the Nashville Symphony and the fireworks show.