Brad Pitt Has Perfect Reaction to Shania Twain ‘Replacing Him’ With Ryan Reynolds on Iconic Song

A little over a month after Shania Twain’s performance at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, Brad Pitt has some thoughts about the country music superstar changing the original lyrics of That Don’t Impress Me Much from him to Ryan Reynolds.

During her performance, Twain switched Pitt out for the Deadpool star by declaring, “OK, so you think you’re Ryan Reynolds.” Reynolds, who was in the audience, laughed and declared “Oh my God, me?!” with a laugh. The actor also addressed the shout-out from Shania by tweeting, “I can’t think of a more iconic, smart, and beautiful person to not impress all that much. Thank you for an amazing night, Shania Twain.”

Us Weekly reports that while promoting his new film Babylon, Pitt addressed the lyric change after he was asked what he thought about Reynolds stealing his “thunder” in the song. “He didn’t steal it,” Pitt said. “I think we share the wealth. Ryan’s a good egg. He deserves some love.”

Shania Twain also spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the lyric change and why she thought about Reynolds for the switch. “I mean, you know, Brad Pitt, he’s stunning, as successful as it gets. Of course, he’s very impressive,” she explained. “And Ryan Reynolds? Like, gosh, I mean, my fellow Canadian, he can do no wrong.”

Twain then described Reynolds as the “perfect target” for That Don’t Impress Me Much and added that he’s “adorable, lovely, lovely man, and so talented.”

Shania Twain Finally Explains Why She Originally Used Brad Pitt’s Name in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’

While speaking to Billboard in 2017, Shania Twain opened up about the “story” behind her using Brad Pitt’s name in That Don’t Impress Me Much. She said it all started with a friend visiting her near Christmas and they were baking cookies together.

“I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there was naked photos of him [in Playgirl magazine],” Twain recalled. “And this was like all the rage. I just thought ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’ I’m like, well that don’t impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss.”

Twain further clarified that she wasn’t “picking on” Brad Pitt by putting him in the single. “But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.”

However, Twain admitted last year that she still hasn’t met Pitt. “You know, he’s a cool guy,” she told Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez. “I’ve never met him yet… so, this is why I really can’t speak about what I think of Brad Pitt because I don’t really know Brad Pitt.”