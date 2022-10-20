Brandi Carlile Announces Two Concerts with Joni Mitchell in 2023

Joni Mitchell is an icon among folk singers. During her decades-long career, Mitchell helped to shape modern American folk music and inspired countless artists. Unfortunately, the 10-time Grammy winner stopped performing two decades ago. Then, in 2015, she suffered a brain aneurysm that nearly took her life. Earlier this year, Joni shocked the world when she took the stage at the Newport Folk Festival. She and Brandi Carlile presided over a “Joni Jam”, with a killer group of musicians. No one knew that Mitchell planned to sing the entire set.

That iconic performance marked Joni Mitchell’s first live performance in more than two decades. Fans around the world rejoiced at the thought of seeing Mitchell on the stage once again. Many hoped that it hinted at future live shows from the legendary singer. Last night, Brandi Carlile announced that she and Mitchell will play two shows in 2023, granting the wishes of countless fans. It turns out that the performance at Newport made Mitchell want to get back on the stage again.

During a visit to Daily Show, Brandi Carlile confirmed that she and Joni Mitchell will take the stage at the Gorge in Washington next June. They’re calling the two-night event Echoes Through the Canyon.

Brandi Carlile on Her Upcoming Shows with Joni Mitchell

During their chat, Trevor Noah and Brandi Carlile discussed Joni Mitchell’s iconic set at Newport. “When those types of moments happen, you know everyone goes, ‘Oh you should have been there, you’ll never get to see it again.’ But, I’ve heard a little whisper that maybe something might happen,” Noah said. Carlile began to laugh as he finished the sentence.

“Yeah. We get to talk about this right now,” she said excitedly. “So, after Newport, Joni said, ‘I want to do another show. She said, ‘I want to play again.’ And we got to thinking about it and we decided on a venue which is the Gorge out in Washington state,” Brandy Carli said. “It’s one of the most beautiful venues in the world.”

Then, Carlile gave some details about her shows with Joni Mitchell. “It’s called Echoes Through the Canyon. I’m going to play the first night. Joni and the Joni Jam will play the second night and I’m going to open up. It’s going to be June 9th and 10th at the Gorge.”

The weight of the occasion isn’t lost on Brandi Carlile. This will mark Mitchell’s first non-festival concert in two decades. “No one has been able to buy a ticket to see Joni Mitchell play in 20 years. So, this is enormous… I can’t believe it’s happening, but it’s happening and she is going to crush it.”

Ticket sales and a complete lineup for the shows will be announced at a later date.