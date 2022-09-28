Brandi Carlile Drops Acoustic Version of ‘In the Canyon Haze’ With Album Re-Release

Brandi Carlile is celebrating the one-year anniversary of In These Silent Days by re-imagining the album acoustically. It has a Laurel Canyon country vibe, so she’s aptly titled this version In the Canyon Haze. Repackaging albums to celebrate an anniversary and adding a few bonus tracks that were omitted is pretty common. That’s not what Brandi wanted here.

“I knew I wanted to offer our fans more than just the usual ‘bonus track’ that always feels like a creative way to ask fans to buy your album twice,” Brandi Carlile said in a statement. “So the twins (Tim and Phil Hanseroth, her backing back) and I locked ourselves in the attic studio in my barn just like the old days. And we reimagined our entire record.”

The album includes the same tracks as In These Silent Days, and it also includes a cover of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.” She played that one live on Saturday at Pilgrimage in Franklin, Tenn. near Nashville. She also did a remarkable cover of “Creep” by Radiohead.

Both albums include a collaboration with Lucius titled “You and Me on the Rock.” That was the lead single from the original version of the album. Check out the music video for the original version below.

Brandi Carlile took a break from her solo studio albums to record The Highwomen record in 2019 with Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby, Amanda Shires and other guests. In These Silent Days was her first solo album with her own band since 2018’s critically acclaimed By the Way, I Forgive You. She also published a memoir in the meantime titled Broken Horses.

On Wednesday, September 28, there will be a one-night-only IMAX experience for Brandi Carlile fans. In the Canyon Haze: Live From Laurel Canyon is in select theaters.

Brandi Carlile on the Road in 2022

She returns to the road after the Live From Laurel Canyon experience. Brandi Carlile played at a couple of festivals over the weekend leading up to the release of the new album. She headlined at Pilgrimage in Tennessee alongside Chris Stapleton. She also performed at Sound on Sound in Connecticut.

Next up is a stop at the Durham Performing Arts Center in North Carolina on October 7. Then she’s off to the Peace Center in Greenville, S.C. the next night. She’s at Ting Pavilion in Charlottesville, Va. on October 9. And she closed out October with massive sets at TD Garden in Boston on October 21 and Madison Square Garden in New York City on October 22. In January, she’ll round up a bunch of her friends and host Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Check out all of her tour dates and get ticket information for each at her website.