On Sunday (December 4th), singer and songwriter Brandi Carlile took to the stage to honor Amy Grant and U2 at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C.

FOX News reports that during the presentation, Brandi Carlile stated that both Grant and the U2 bandmates changed the way that God and faith are seen. “There are so many songs that I wouldn’t have without U2,” Carlile said. “There are so many vocal attributes I wouldn’t have in my voice if it wasn’t for Amy Grant.”

Brandi Carlile then explained that Grant and U2 live their lives as “outward facing, faith-based artists” while still publicly accepting the LGBT+ community. “They walk through the world with love and justice on their sleeve. They operate from a basis of their faith, and as a person sort of marginalized by major world religions and faith structures, the way that they’ve embraced LGBTQIA publicly I think does a lot for my people and for the trauma that we have experienced at the hands of the faith and organized religion.”

Along with speaking about Grant, Brandi Carlile took to the stage with her band, The Highwomen to honor the singer. The band consists of Natalie Hemby, Marren Morris, and Amanda Shires. Along with Carlile, Sheryl Crow honored Grant by performing Baby, Baby. Gospel singers BeBe and CeCe Winans sang Sing Your Praise to the Lord with Dianne Reeves, Hozier, Jamala, and Michael W. Smith as well as the Howard Gospel Choir.

Brandi Carlile then performed a tribute for U2 by singing Walk On with Jamala, Dianne Reeves, Morris, Hozier, and Crow.

Brandi Carlile & Others Honor Amy Grant Just Months After Bike Accident

Months prior to Brandi Carlile and others taking the stage to honor her, Amy Grant suffered some injuries she sustained after falling off her bike.

During the event at the Kennedy Center, Grant spoke to FOX News about her recovery. “Last week was my first week back on stage,” Grant stated. “And I can’t think of a more gentle way to get back into the limelight than by doing a Christmas concert with my dear friend Michael W. Smith.”

Amy Grant did admit she was nervous to get back on stage following the bike accident. “ I forgot lyrics to songs that I wrote. I’m just on a healing journey, but this time here. You know, love and kindness is also very healing, and I’m not kidding – I feel filled up from head to toe.”

In regards to how her husband Vince Gill,helped her through the healing process, Grant added, “He has just been so patient. Vince has a kind of way of grounding the space that we’re in even without saying a word. I think early on I said, ‘What if I’m different, what if I’m not the same?’ and he said, ‘Hey, every day we wake up a little different, and we love each other, and it’s good.’ I feel like my old rascally self.”