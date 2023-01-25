Brandi Carlile is Performing at This Year’s Grammys, and She is Absolutely Amped

The Grammy Awards will be getting some spot-on country music representation this year as stars Brandi Carlile and Luke Combs are scheduled to take the stage for the coveted awards event early next month.

Carlile’s excitement for the upcoming Grammy performance is palpable on Twitter. This comes as the singer shares with her fans how grateful she feels for the opportunity in a recent social media post. And, Carlile says, she’s already practicing her signature “power notes” for the upcoming performance.

“Oh it is ON!” Brandi Carlile exclaims in her Wednesday, January 25 Twitter post.

“I’m singing on the Grammys!!” Carlile exclaims in her tweet. “I’m just unspeakably grateful and currently brushing up on my power notes… let’s GO!”

The star then tells her fans not to “miss the @RecordingAcad’s GRAMMY Awards® Sunday 2/5 at 8pmET/5pmPT on @CBS! #GRAMMYs.”

Brandi Carlile and Luke Combs Are Just A Few Of The Impressive Super Stars Set To Take The Grammy’s Stage on February 5

Brandi Carlile’s much-anticipated performance comes alongside a variety of other impressive stars. Also joining Carlile on the performer’s list – other than Luke Combs, of course – are Lizzo, Sam Smith, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, and Kim Petras.

Each one of these performers is also nominated for awards during the 2023 Grammy Awards. Carlile is nominated for seven of these coveted awards.

Brandi Carlile Talks While I’m Living And Why A Project With Tanya Tucker Was Important To Her

Tanya Tucker is a country music legend in the industry. It was exactly this impact that Tucker’s had on the industry that inspired Brandi Carlile to share the singer’s life experiences and her story through the award-winning album, While I’m Living. Additionally, while she recorded this album, Carlile recorded the experience in the documentary. This documentary, The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile was officially released late last year. The film takes fans behind the scenes of the development of the album. It also highlights major moments from Tucker’s life and prolific career.

According to Carlile, Tanya Tucker was an artist who etched a path for some of today’s greatest female singers. Tucker, Carlile adds, has a toughness about her that has continued to inspire generations.

“[It’s] different than your typical Southern belle. It’s not feminine, it’s something else,” Brandi Carlile says of the Delta Dawn crooner’s iconic persona.

“I just think that Tanya is the architect of that in the same way that Johnny Cash was the architect of the concept of his lament and the Man in Black and his stoicism and steadiness,” Carlile explains.