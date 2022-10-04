Brandi Carlile Reflects on Honoring Naomi Judd’s Legacy Alongside Wynonna

Brandi Carlile joined Wynonna Judd for the first two stops on The Judds tour. She performed alongside Judd in Grand Rapids, Mich. and Toledo, Ohio last weekend. After the memorable stops, Carlile reflected on the moment. Check out her post below.

“Wynonna Judd may be one of the strongest most soulful people I’ve ever met. You know how they say you can’t make old friends? Wy, Ashley and Cactus feel like my family in the most mystical ways I couldn’t even attempt to understand. The process of honoring Naomi Judd and all the good she did in the world has been spiritually mind expanding for me…but being with the Judds and their once in a lifetime band and crew was just flat out a kick in the ass. I would boot scootin’ boogie out onto any stage in the world with them and I hope I get another chance. Wynonna is here to celebrate love and life after death. Don’t miss this tour. You need to see the Judds right now and get yourself healed! Love is alive,” Brandi Carlile captioned the post.

Wynonna Judd reflected on the weekend in her own post after the shows.

“WOW. JUST WOW,” she captioned a video of a full house singing along with “Love is Alive.”

“You did that,” Brandi Carlile replied in her comments.

It was an overwhelming weekend for Wynonna Judd. She admitted that she lost it during rehearsals.

“It’s devastatingly beautiful to go back to the past and relive some of these memories,” she said. “Yesterday, I was in rehearsal and there’s a part in the show where they sync up mom singing with me. And I turned around and I just lost it.

Wynonna Judd Honors Naomi on The Judds’ ‘Final Tour’

The Judds’ ‘Final Tour’ continues throughout October. The tour was announced in the spring, and Naomi was scheduled to be part of it before her untimely death in April. But Wynonna forged ahead with the help of her friends like Carlile. She’ll also be joined by Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini and Faith Hill on select dates. Martina McBride opens all shows.

The next dates are this weekend with McBryde in Sioux Falls, S.D. and Green Bay, Wisc. Little Big Town picks it up for the Southern swing through Duluth, Ga. and Huntsville, Ala. The tour originally concluded at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 28. Trisha Yearwood joins her there. But now, an additional date wraps it up. The Judds’ final stop on the ‘Final Tour’ is in their home state of Kentucky. Faith Hill joins Wynonna Judd on October 29 at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at their website.