Brandi Carlile Tributes Naomi Judd With ‘Love Can Build a Bridge’ for The Judds Country Music Hall of Fame Induction

On Sunday, Brandi Carlile honored Naomi Judd after she passed away one day prior to The Judds’ Country Music Hall of Fame induction. Carlile sang a touching rendition of The Judds’ “Love Can Build a Bridge,” which she performed virtually for the event.

The Hall scheduled Brandi Carlile to perform at the legendary country music duo’s induction Sunday evening. However, the singer-songwriter had to perform from home as she recovered from Covid-19. Carlile also had to cancel her performance at this weekend’s Stagecoach Festival. Yet she still wanted to pay tribute to Naomi, so Carlile played virtually while sending her love to the Judd family. Carlile also posted the performance to her official Instagram account accompanied by a heartfelt message.

“Having a bittersweet Sunday afternoon at home with my daughters today and praying for @wynonnajudd and @ashley_judd. We know they woke up to a world without their mom today,” Brandi Carlile wrote on Instagram. “We want them to know that they’re so loved. And that they’ve given a language to not just mothers and daughters everywhere but that every family can learn something about love from @thejuddsofficial.”

“They were my first, second and third concert in my life,” she continued. “And they’ve given me more than they could possibly understand.”

“Tonight they will be Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and I was supposed to sing them this song tonight,” Carlile added. “Let’s send them every bit of love and gratitude that they deserve.”

Naomi Judd Passes Away One Day Before Country Music Hall of Fame Induction

The Judds were less than a day away from the Country Music Hall of Fame inducting the mother-daughter duo into their hallowed grounds. Yet yesterday’s event had a much more somber feeling following Naomi Judd’s death at 76.

The Judd sisters, Wynonna and Ashley, announced the heartbreaking news of their mother’s passing in a joint statement. Ashley shared their message on her official social media accounts. Their short message didn’t provide many details, but it did reveal that Naomi passed away from “the disease of mental illness.” An exact cause of death has not been revealed so far. But ever since the news of Naomi’s death began to circulate, the country music world has mourned the iconic singer’s passing.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness, we are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, (the public loved her as well). We’re in unknown territory,” the Judds wrote in a statement posted on Instagram.

Naomi and Wynonna Judd formed the mother-daughter country duo in 1984 known simply by their last name – The Judds. Early last month, news spread that the country music legends were getting back together for the first time in decades. They even planned to perform at the CMT Awards, which would mark their first public performance in 20 years. In addition, The Judds planned on touring together in the fall.