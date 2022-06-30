Brantley Gilbert, Carly Pearce Headlining Grand Ole Prix at Nashville’s Music City Grand Prix

The Music City Grand Prix is coming to Nashville in August, and the event just announced who’s headlining the show after the race. Brantley Gilbert, Carly Pearce, Midland, and Callista Clark will perform post-race at what’s being dubbed the Grand Ole Prix. Gilbert, Pearce, Clark, and Midland are all signed to Big Machine Label Group, which partnered with the Music City Grand Prix to put on the show and the race.

The post-race show will be a 90-minute performance on the ZYN Main Stage, cornered between South 1st Street and the Pedestrian Bridge. The show starts at 5:45 pm CT, once the race has ended. The festivities start on August 5 and go until the Grand Ole Prix on August 7. There will be multiple performances over the weekend, plus many food truck opportunities, and of course, the big race on the 7th.

Brantley Gilbert got his start in 2009 with his debut album A Modern Day Prodigal Son, then released Halfway to Heaven in 2010. He signed to Big Machine Records in 2011 and won the ACM Award for New Male Artist in 2013. Carly Pearce has been in the game for a while but found breakout success in 2017 with her song “Every Little Thing” and the subsequent album of the same name. Her recent song “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde won the ACM Award for Music Event of the Year in 2022. She’s also going to host the ACM Honors in Nashville.

Brantley Gilbert, Carly Pearce, and More to Perform After Music City Grand Prix in August

Midland will also perform on August 7. The band–which just released a new song with Jon Pardi–formed in 2014 out of Dripping Springs, Texas. The band consists of Mark Wystrach on lead vocals and guitar, Jess Carson on rhythm guitar, and Cameron Duddy on bass guitar. All three members of the band contribute to the vocals, as well. The band started when Wystrach and Carson showed up for Duddy’s wedding a week early, and the three friends spent that time jamming together. After the trip, they considered turning their jam session into an actual project, and recorded some songs at Sonic Ranch. Their most recent album, The Last Resort: Greetings From, dropped on May 6, 2022.

Along with Brantley Gilbert, Carly Pearce, and Midland, Callista Clark is also performing. She signed with Big Machine when she was only 15, but has been singing for a long time. She wrote her first song, called “Wildfire,” when she was 11. At 12, she performed with Jennifer Nettles, and then garnered huge success on social media with a Creedence Clearwater Revival cover. In February 2021, she released her first EP, titled Real To Me. She debuted at the Grand Ole Opry in May 2021 at 17 years old, and is now going to be joining Chris Young for the majority of his Famous Friends Tour.