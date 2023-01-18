Brantley Gilbert Dedicates New Platinum Certification to His Fans

Brantley Gilbert is starting 2023 on a high note. Yesterday, his team surprised him with the news that his 2019 single “What Happens in a Small Town” received Platinum certification from the RIAA. Then, Gilbert took to social media to share the great news with his fans. More than that, the country rocker wanted to show his fans how much he appreciates them for making the song what it is today.

Brantley Gilbert Celebrates a New Platinum Certification

“My team just surprised me with news that [“What Happens in a Small Town] is officially PLATINUM,” Brantley Gilbert wrote in the post. However, he’s not taking credit for this success. Instead, he’s passing it on to his fans, the BG Nation. “Y’all get the credit for the life of this song. Y’all have shared it, streamed it, and called up your local radio stations to hear it,” he wrote.

“The connection y’all have with this song is the same connection I have with [it]. I’ve been there, driving around home seeing all the people and places that I used to avoid to keep from thinking about the one that got away,” Brantley Gilbert said of the rocking breakup anthem.

“What Happens in a Small Town” was a duet with Canadian country artist Lindsay Ell. Brantley Gilbert also gave Ell credit for making the song so hard-hitting. “This song wouldn’t be half of what it is without the incredible [Lindsay Ell]. Couldn’t have done it without you my friend.”

Lindsay Ell hopped in Brantley Gilbert’s comments to share her excitement. “Am so grateful to all of you for loving this song so much. To think that y’all made it PLATINUM is crazy!! Thank you for believing in it as much as we did from the beginning. Here’s to sweet nostalgia. Appreciate you so much, B,” she wrote.

Brantley Gilbert released “What Happens in a Small Town” in January of 2019 as the lead single from his album Fire & Brimstone. He co-penned the track with Rhett Akins, Brock Berryhill, and Josh Dunne. The single topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart and reached the top 20 on the publication’s Canadian country chart.

Gilbert Is Getting Ready to Work on New Music

Brantley Gilbert released his latest album, So Help Me God in November. However, he’s not one to rest on his laurels. In December, he was already itching to start writing a new record. “I’m excited about getting ready to go write in February,” he said. Gilbert added that the writing process would start with a trip to Texas in February. But, he has had this project on his mind for months. “I’ve already been working on it since we finalized the tracklist for [So Help Me God]. I’m always working on what’s next.”