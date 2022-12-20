Brantley Gilbert Describes Keeping Christmas Simple for His Kids

While preparing to celebrate Christmas, country music hitmaker Brantley Gilbert reveals how his family celebrates the big holiday.

In a statement to Taste of Country, Brantley Gilbert shares how he keeps Christmas simple for his kids. “My kids are like every other kid,” he stated. “You could probably spend a million bucks on ‘em and then throw a water bottle in the middle of the floor, and they’re gonna play with the water bottle. I appreciate that about my kids.”

Brantley Gilbert shares his two children, Barrett and Braylen with his wife Amber. He says due to the kid’s high energy levels, he and Amber look for gifts that will keep them active. “Like Bray got a bike for her third birthday,” he gives examples. “Barrett got a bike. But we got him a four-wheeler for Christmas one year and he loves it, he rides it every now and then.”

Brantley Gilbert also said that he and Amber keep the kids busy with activities that wear him out. “But they really are good at really playing with whatever is around ‘em,” he shared. “The giftin’ thing for them, I think they appreciate it, they think it’s cool. But if you tell her today that if she does good she can get a piece of gum tomorrow, she’ll be waiting on that piece of gum tomorrow, and she’s just as excited about that as she is anything in the world.”

Brantley Gilbert Admitted Prior to Becoming Sober He Didn’t Think He’d Ever Get Married Or Have Children

During his appearance on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen recently, Brantley Gilbert opened up about his life before sobriety.

“I’m a guy that says if I say I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it or die trying,” Brantley Gilbert explained. “And with alcohol, it got to a point with it where I knew it was something I needed to change and cut back on and I said, ‘You know what? This has a little more control over me than I like, and I just need to get it out of my life.”

Brantley Gilbert further admitted that he was unable to physically get rid of alcohol. “That really frustrated me. Going in and being open to a different route of not being able to do it by myself was kind of humiliating,” he said. “And almost embarrassing to an extent, for about a split second. And then the thought was, ‘Dude, get it out of your life.’”

Gilbert further explained that he wasn’t valuing or prioritizing things in life that he was raised to value and prioritize. “This chapter of my life, I didn’t plan on making it to 30, to be completely honest. I didn’t ever think I’d be married or have kids. Like, I wanted to be a biker.”