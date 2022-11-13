Brantley Gilbert Drops New Album ‘So Help Me God’

Brantley Gilbert dropped his sixth studio album, So Help Me God, on November 10.

Gilbert teamed up with a list of country music legends for the project. Among the 10 tracks are collaborations with Blake Shelton, Vince Gill, Toby Keith, Jason Aldean, and more.

“We wanted to put songs that sounded good together, but also songs that covered a wide variety of genre influences,” Gilbert shared with Country Now. “There’s a lot of different songwriting styles on the album. We’re super excited about it, and I can’t wait for BG Nation to hear what we’ve been working on.”

The 37-year-old released several singles ahead of the album. Since 2021, fans have already had a taste of The Worst Country Song of All Time, which features Keith and HARDY. They’ve also heard Aldean’s contribution with Rolex® On A Redneck and Son Of The Dirty South featuring Jelly Roll.

“It kind of turned into one of those things where we were trying a couple different things, you know,” he continued. “We were releasing a song for this reason or that reason, and we ended up with several songs released before this album’s coming out.”

Brantley Gilbert is Following the Album Drop by Releasing a New Single

Now that the album is available worldwide, Gilbert is going to push the momentum a little further with the release of another single, Heaven By Then, which is a duet with Shelton that features harmonies from Gill. The collaboration was one of Gilbert’s all-time career favorite moments.

“Heaven By Then is extremely special to me because it’s more country than anything we’ve done in a while,” he shared. “It’s probably, it’s definitely probably the most country thing on that record.”

The song came together during a late-night epiphany while Gilbert was on a writers’ retreat in Texas with several friends. He originally intended to just bring Shelton into the project. But once they finished recording it, they both realized it was missing some high harmonies.

It didn’t take long for the singers to realize that Gill was the perfect fit.

“Of course, he murdered it ’cause he murders everything,” Brantley Gilbert added

“I’ll forever be thankful for those guys taking a chance,” he shared. “Cause every time you get on a song with somebody, you really are putting some faith in him. And to me, it’s humbling and it’s an honor because they’re kind of trusting me, knowing that, ‘Hey, man, if I get on this song with you, I know you’re gonna work it.’ You know what I mean? So yeah, I’m excited to have ’em on it and humbled and honored about the opportunity.”