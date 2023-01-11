Brantley Gilbert Opens Up About Collaborating With HARDY: ‘He’s Obviously Good at What He Does’

Brantley Gilbert is singing praises for HARDY after having the opportunity to work with him while writing his new hit single, Heaven By Then.

“He’s obviously good at what he does,” Gilbert told Big Machine Label Group on Jan. 9. “And he does his homework too. It’s not like he’ll just sit down in a room and expect something awesome to happen. He shows up with ideas. I think one of his big strengths is he holds his place in a room.”

The country-rock star and HARDY sat down with several other writers to create the single, which also features crooning by Blake Shelton and Vince Gill. But it wasn’t the first time the two had paired up. HARDY has become one of Gilbert’s most-preferred collaborators because his strengths outweigh Gilbert’s weaknesses. Gilbert was fast to admit that he “can be a little overbearing at times.”

“Like, if I think it’s somethin’ I want to put on my record, I’ll just straight up steal it,” he said. “And I can box people out and block ideas and block words. I have a tendency to be overbearing in a room.”

Brantley Gilbert and HARDY Make a Perfect Team

While some writers let Gilbert run the show and overstep boundaries, HARDY calmly, confidently, and professionally holds his ground. Those qualities have earned him major respect.

“If he really has a solid line, he’ll stand up for it. Like, he’s not a pushover when it comes to that. But I just feel like he molds into a room well, and he’s a great writer, but he’s a great cowriter,” Gilbert continued.

“You know, there is a difference. You’ll meet guys that write great songs by themselves that get in a room with other people, and it can be nails on a chalkboard. But he’s not one of those. He’s a solid-ass dude.”

Thanks to that perfect working relationship, HARDY has become a staple for Brantley Gilbert’s annual writing retreat in Texas. And one of those trips is where Heaven By Then was penned.

“Taylor Phillips was talking about something and he said, ‘Shoot, man, I hope I’m in heaven by then.’ And HARDY slammed his fist on the table and stood up and he said, “Damn it, Taylor.” He said, ‘Why would you say that in a room full of 10 writers?'” Gilbert recalled.

HARDY didn’t only have a say in Gilbert’s recent release, which appears on the 10-track album So Help Me God. He also helped create RolexÒ On A Redneck, The Worst Country Song Of All Time, and the title track.

“That’s one dude,” Gilbert added. “If he picks up a guitar, it’s like… everybody just starts paying attention.”