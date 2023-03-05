Brantley Gilbert Plans Trail Rides, Acoustic Set for Deluxe Album Release Party

Last month, Brantley Gilbert announced that he would release a deluxe edition of his latest album So Help Me God. The new offering will include previously unreleased tracks that highlight the musical direction he’s taking in the future. As if that wasn’t enough, Gilbert is planning one of the coolest album release parties in the history of album release parties. It will include group trail rides as well as live music.

The deluxe edition of So Help Me God drops on April 21st. The next day, Gilbert will host his album release party and trail ride in Huntsville, Tennessee. The “What Happens in a Small Town” singer is teaming up with Polaris and Brimstone Recreation to make the shindig happen.

Brantley Gilbert to Make Miles of Memories with BG Nation

First, Brantley Gilbert will lead fans on group trail rides. Then, fans will get an intimate performance from some of Gilbert’s frequent collaborators and co-writers, according to The Music Universe. Gilbert will cap the night off with an acoustic set.

BG’s frequent collaborators Bobby Pinson, Taylor Phillips, Josh Phillips, Will Weatherly, George Birge, Cole Taylor, and Jake Mitchell will perform. Additionally, Polaris will be giving swag bags to the first 100 fans to show up.

Tickets and more information about the event are available on Gilbert’s official website. Those who want to participate in the trail rides will need to get a Brimstone Recreation trail pass in addition to tickets to the album release party.

“I wanted to do something really special for the release of this album and what better way to celebrate than kicking up some dust with the BG Nation on the trail,” Brantley Gilbert said of the event. “I’m so grateful to our sponsors and partners who have come aboard to make this event truly spectacular. With some of my favorite songwriting buddies and partners coming along to bring some Nashville-style fun to the woods, you can bet it’s going to be a hell of a time,” he added.

More About the Deluxe Edition of So Help Me God

In a recent interview with Outsider, Brantley Gilbert revealed why he regularly releases extended editions of his albums. “The deluxe part of my albums are always kind of the punctuation at the end of a sentence,” he explained. “They kind of make everything come full circle and tie up all the loose ends.”

The added songs, Gilbert said, “Maybe touch on some sentiments or some things that we hadn’t in the rest of the record yet. Or, they may kind of be the bookend to songs that were previously released.”

All in all, Brantley Gilbert said, “It’s always a cool way for me to kind of bring everything full circle and finish the thought.”

Tracklist