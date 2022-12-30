brantley-gilbert-pumped-to-be-working-on-new-music

Brantley Gilbert definitely seems like the type of guy to live his life all gas no brakes. He is a full-time songwriter and touring musician and still finds time to do plenty of hunting. It also doesn’t look like he often skips out on the weight room either. The tattoo-covered badass from Georgia released a new album in 2022, So Help Me God. Even so, he’s already got his mind on making new music next year.

Taste of Country recently reported that he’ll be headed down to Texas in February of 2023 to find some songwriting inspiration. “I’m excited about getting ready to go write in February, another Texas trip,” he said. “That usually starts the process, so we’ll be working on a new record. I’ve already been working on it since we finalized the tracklist for this one. I’m always working on what’s next.”

“I’ve always taken a little longer than most artists, especially in this genre, to put an album out, and that’s partly to do with me being a perfectionist. But we’ve been looking forward to getting this album out for a long time. I’ve been blessed to sit down with some of the best writers in the country, and I feel like we’ve written some wonderful stuff.”

Brantley Gilbert Released A 10 Track Album in 2022

After the success of his first two albums, he signed a major record deal with Valory Music Co. and quickly had back-to-back #1 singles, including Country Must Be Country Wide and You Don’t Know Her Like I Do.

With the momentum of those two tunes and subsequent songs like Kick It In The Sticks and More Than Miles, he won the 2013 ACM Award for New Male Artist. He also released albums in 2017 and 2019, but 2022 seemed to be a big breakthrough for him.

His new album sounded more like the throwback Brantley Gilbert jams that helped his career take off, to begin with. The headlining song on the album is titled Son Of The Dirty South. a collaboration with the larger-than-life, musical-genre-bending force known as Jelly Roll.

Those of you that like to bump the original Dirt Road Anthem by Brantley Gilbert and Colt Ford will get a similar vibe from this song, but with even more authentic street cred. Though mixing rap and country can apparently be a hot topic, it’s good to see Gilbert leaning more on the musical roots that helped his career really take off in the early stages. And in terms of his unique sound, it seems like Colt Ford walked so Jelly Roll could fly.

The other most prominent song from the album is a collaboration with Hardy and Toby Keith. It’s titled Worst Country Song Of All Time. Although I don’t think it’s actually the worst country song ever. It just made me realize how much I like beer, honky-tonk women, hunting, fishing, and loving America. So if you don’t plan on making more music next year like Brantley Gilbert, then may your year be filled with chicks, trucks, coldies, and American pride. As for getting your finances in order for the new year, Jelly Roll has some advice in this song.