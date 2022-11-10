Brantley Gilbert Releases New Single ‘Heaven By Then’ Featuring Vince Gill & Blake Shelton

Brantley Gilbert blessed the world with new music today. He dropped his highly-anticipated new album So Help Me God today along with a new single from the album. “Heaven By Then” sees Gilbert teaming up with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill.

Throughout the song, Brantley Gilbert and his collaborators sing about their desire to be in Heaven before the things they love fade away from the world. For instance, in the opening lines, Gilbert sings, “When Number 3 is just a number and Hank is just a name. / When trucks don’t sound like thunder and nobody prays for rain.”

They go on to cover topics like dirt roads, hunting, good manners, and country music. To be fair, life wouldn’t be quite as good without those things.

Brantley Gilbert on “Heaven By Then”

Gilbert co-penned his latest single with Brock Berryhill, HARDY, Jake Mitchell, Randy Montana, Hunter Phelps, and Taylor Phillips. It will impact country radio on November 14th.

About the new song, Brantley Gilbert said, “’Heaven By Then’ came out of a conversation during a writers retreat in Texas that we do every year. A guitar ended up in HARDY’s lap, which is usually a good sign that it’s about to turn into something special. I think we all knew that as it was being written. It came to life that night.”

Brantley Gilbert also opened up about working with Shelton and Gill on the song. “Having Blake Shelton and Vince Gill on the song meant so much to me. Those two brought so much to the table and gave it a voice I didn’t have. We were all in separate places when we recorded, but it was a real cool way for everyone to put their spin on it,” he said. “They just did what felt natural and, sonically, you hear that.”

Gilbert Is on Tour

If you want to hear Brantley Gilbert perform this track – and many more – live, you’re in luck. He’s currently on the road with heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch. The tour kicked off last night in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and will come to a close next month in Las Vegas, Nevada.