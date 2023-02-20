Brantley Gilbert Says He Wants to Get Away from Genre Labels and Make Music He Loves

Brantley Gilbert has had a lot of success in the country music world. The Georgia native has taken home an armload of trophies from the CMA and ACM Awards among other awarding bodies. Additionally, he has earned a stack of Gold and Platinum country singles. Gilbert has also shared the stage with country greats like Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Eric Church, and Toby Keith. However, that doesn’t tell the whole story.

Gilbert also has a chart-topping rock single with the metal band Five Finger Death Punch. He also co-headlined a tour with the band. Later this year, Brantley Gilbert will go on the road with Nickelback. Additionally, the “What Happens in a Small Town” singer has recently teamed with rapper-turned-singer Jelly Roll. In short, Brantley has never truly let genre define what he does.

In a recent interview with Outsider, Brantley Gilbert revealed that he’s going to be paying even less attention to genre boundaries in the future. He plans to make the kind of music he wants to hear, regardless of what label people want to put on it.

Brantley Gilbert Wants to Be Free of Genre Limitations

The fact that Brantley Gilbert is a fan of good music, irrespective of genre, is at the heart of his desire to create a more diverse catalog of songs. “I feel like music is the most sincere and unfiltered form of expression outside of prayer,” he explained. “What I dig about music is how it makes me feel. If I hear a song that I dig, I couldn’t care less what genre people put it into,” Gilbert added.

He went on to say that he understands why people lean so heavily on genre labels. It just isn’t something he cares about. “It’s a society thing right now, man. Labels are so important. You have to know exactly what everything is and you have to call it the right thing. I’m not really digging all that. It is what it is.”

Many people may hear Brantley Gilbert saying these things and begin to wonder if he’s going to continue making country music. Yes, he is. However, the future will also see him coloring further and further outside genre lines. “I don’t put a whole lot of importance on what is and isn’t country,” he said. “Especially in this day and age. Where am at in my career, if I’m going to spend time away from my wife and kids – away from home – I want to be doin’ something I love and something I enjoy.”

Brantley Gilbert will have plenty of time in the coming years to create new music. However, there’s one thing he refuses to waste another minute doing. “Obsessing over what genre something that I write fits into just doesn’t really,” Gilbert paused, “I don’t have time for that sh*t.”