Brantley Gilbert Says He’s Checked All the Boxes on His Career Bucket List: ‘It’s Hard to Ask for More’

Over the years, Brantley Gilbert has worked with a long and eclectic list of artists. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who has recorded or toured with the likes of Vince Gill and Willie Nelson as well as Jelly Roll and Five Finger Death Punch. A look at his catalog shows that Gilbert doesn’t focus on what genre an artist or band works in. Instead, he works with folks who make music he enjoys.

That openness is part of what led Gilbert to where he is today. Currently, Gilbert has 5 chart-topping country singles and three number-one albums. Additionally, he has a trophy case full of trophies from the ACM Awards and CMA Awards, among others. He has also collected a stack of Gold and Platinum records.

In a recent interview with Outsider, we asked Brantley Gilbert which artist would be his “dream” feature for a future project.

Brantley Gilbert Looks Back on His Long List of Collabs

“That’s been a hard one for me,” Gilbert admitted. “We’ve got Willie Nelson on that list, Nikki Sixx, Colt Ford’s my brother, Jelly Roll’s my brother, HARDY, Toby Keith,” he added.

“It’s crazy. If I had a bucket list, I got a feeling all the boxes would be checked,” Gilbert said. “I think I’m in a place in my career right now, more so than having a dream feature, I’m open to a lot.”

“There are features that I want to do because I’ve met dudes in the business that I want to help,” Brantley Gilbert added. “Or I think we can benefit each other or learn from each other in some way, form, or fashion.”

Gilbert Is Living His Dream

Looking back at his career, Brantley Gilbert never imagined he would be where he is today. “Dude, my goal in the music business was to sell out the Georgia Theatre,” he said. That venue, Gilbert added, “was 20 minutes from my house and holds a few hundred people. I think I was 19 or 20 when we did that.”

“When I found out I could make ends meet by playing music and having a little side hustle, whatever that side hustle was, that was my dream come true,” Gilbert said. Now, he doesn’t have to worry about making ends meet, and making music is his full-time job. “So, like, sitting here right now, it’s hard to ask for much more. I would have never known to pray for most of this stuff.”

Brantley Gilbert circled back to the question about his dream feature before the conversation rolled on. His answer does a lot to highlight where he’s at in his career today. “Hank Jr.,” he said. “I was gonna say Hank Jr., but we did that. Twice.”