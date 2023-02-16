Brantley Gilbert Says Many of Today’s Issues Stem from People Not Getting Punched in the Face Anymore

To say that things have changed in the last 20 or so years would be an understatement. However, it’s more than just technology that has changed. People’s attitudes seem to be different these days. Ask someone who was around before the prevalence of the internet and social media and they’ll probably tell you people have gotten a lot ruder over time. Platinum-selling country singer Brantley Gilbert is one of many people who believe that a lack of accountability is what’s driving us away from civility.

In a recent interview with Outsider, Gilbert was discussing the importance of stepping up and doing what’s right. The conversation started with him discussing the recent incident that led him to eject a fan from one of his concerts but led to a broader talk about the benefits of physical intervention.

“A lot of the problems in our society right now stem from the fact that people don’t get punched in the face anymore.”



Brantley Gilbert Cracks the Code

Most of us would love to see the world get back to a place where people were a little more respectful. At the same time, those of us who are chronically online would love to see a bit more civility when we log into our social media platforms. Brantley Gilbert might have cracked the code on how we can do that.

“Dude, no joke, I sincerely believe that most of the problems – or, a lot of the problems in our society right now stem from the fact that people don’t get punched in the face anymore,” Gilbert said. “There’s no accountability.”

Brantley Gilbert noted that the internet allows people to lob insults and disrespect from a safe distance. “You can sit behind your little laptop and write all this bullsh*t, but nobody can hold you accountable. I’m not a big fan of that at all.”

The “What Happens in a Small Town” singer noted that he wouldn’t be the man he is today if he hadn’t taken his lumps. “I learned a lot of lessons in my life by getting’ hit in the face,” he added. Ever the optimist, Brantley is hoping the next generation can get it right. “Maybe this new generation will get a little pep in their step and fight a little bit.”

Get Rollin’ Tour

Brantley Gilbert will hit the road with Nickelback on their Get Rollin’ Tour this summer. The trek kicks off on June 2nd in Quebec, Canada and will come to an end on July 30th in Georgia.