Brantley Gilbert Shares His Message for America Heading Into 2023

Singer Brantley Gilbert has always been a proud and outspoken patriot, and he hopes that his fans feel as much love for our country as he does. To help make America better for everyone, he has a simple message as we begin a fresh year.

“We’re all blessed with being the best country in the world, man,” he said on New Year’s Eve. “Let’s just be the best versions of ourselves moving forward and be kind to one another.”

Gilbert said his words before headlining FOX News Channel’s Countdown to All-American New Year in Nashville, TN Saturday night. The CMA winner took the stage on Lower Broadway’s iconic Wildhorse Saloon with the help of hosts Pete Hegseth, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Will Cain.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere else,” he told the hosts before starting the show. “We got first responders and veterans out here to celebrate coming into the new year. Just a bunch of people that protect our freedom and come when we need help. And you can’t ask for no more than that.”

Brantley Gilbert is Already Planning His Next Album

This year has brought a resurgence for the 37-year-old. In November, he dropped his first studio album in over three years. Included in the 10-track record are collaborations with fellow mega stars Hardy, Toby Keith, Vince Gill, and Blake Shelton.

And the headlining song, Son of the Dirty South, features Jelly Roll, an artist who Gilbert says is “leading the charge” for outlaw country musicians. Jelly Roll also turned out for the event to help ring in 2023 in Gilbert’s favorite city on Earth.

“So much talent in this town,” Gilbert said of Nashville. “I’ve had the pleasure of writing with some of the most talented writers and singing with some of the most talented singers in the business. You’re just surrounded by creativity and freedom and music, and it’s hard to beat that.”

Brantley Gilbert also already has plans to head to Texas in February to find songwriting inspiration for his next project. And he admits that every step forward in his career is a “blessing” that he’ll never take for granted.

“My goal in the music business was to sell out the Georgia Theater. It holds a few hundred people. It’s about 10 minutes from my house. I did that really young,” he shared. “Everything since then has just been a huge blessing from god, and we’re just glad to be part of it. The storytelling, the passion that people put into this music. It’s infectious. I’m just proud to be here.”