Brantley Gilbert Teams Up With Blake Shelton and Vince Gill for New Song

Brantley Gilbert has finally revealed what he’s been teasing over the past several weeks. On Wednesday, the country singer-songwriter announced to his fans that he’s partnering with two powerhouses in the industry: Blake Shelton and Vince Gill. Together, the country music titans are releasing a song titled “Heaven By Then,” which is set to drop sometime next week.

According to Gilbert, the new track will be released on Thursday, November 10. He also released a teaser, sharing a brief clip from the song, writing “… and there might just be more surprises in store,” along with a wink emoji.

After posting, Gilbert’s fans took to the comments to gush about the song, writing they could hardly wait for the new track with Shelton and Gill. Some also theorized that he would possibly announce a new album soon.

One fan wrote: “OMG!!!! There is no one better than Blake and Brantley!!!!! I can’t wait!!!,” “Brantley and Blake are literally two of my favorite new country artists so Holy mother of God this is incredible,” and “I CANNOT WAIT!!!” along with a heart emoji.

In the past, Gilbert shared a clip of the song. However, mum was the word about who else featured in the song. At the time, he asked his fans, also known as the “BG Nation,” “Should we release it?” Shelton replied in the comments, as well as HARDY (“Yes. The answer is yes.”) and hundreds of others. You can listen to the teaser here.

Brantley Gilbert: a John Deere man

In September, Brantley Gilbert had fans rolling when he trolled Blake Shelton’s tractor. Then, earlier this month, “The Voice” coach shared a post on Instagram that showed him plowing fields in a bright red Kubota tractor— which caught Gilbert’s eye.

A few weeks later, Gilbert couldn’t help but poke fun at Shelton’s tractor choice, ensuring he knew that “real tractors are green.” See the hilarious clip below.

“Blake Shelton,” he starts by saying in the video, “I seen’t your TikTok. That’s a cool tractor, but here’s the deal man…real tractors are green.”

As a result, the friendly farm feud created a firestorm on social media. Fans began debating their favorite colored tractors and which brands they believed were the best.

Brantley Gilbert’s world is getting ready to heat up. He’s about to head out on tour with the heavy metal band: Five Finger Death Punch. While he primarily considers himself a country music artist, many of his songs have obvious rock influences, such as “Read Me My Rights” and “Take It Outside,” and others.

In a previous Instagram post, Gilbert will spend much this month and next on the road with the band, kicking off in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on November 9 and ending on December 17 in Las Vegas.