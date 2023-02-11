Brantley Gilbert Throws Fan Out of His Show After They Hit a Woman: VIDEO

Refusing to allow any form of violence at his performances, country music hitmaker Brantley Gilbert reportedly threw a fan out during one of his latest shows after they hit a woman in the audience. The whole incident was caught in a video that was posted on TikTok.

In the video, Gilbert is seen acknowledging the incident by pointing at the fan. He jumped off the stage and quickly addressed what was happening in the audience. “Hey, hey! Get the f— out!” Brantley stated. “Shut it down.” Security quickly showed up behind the singer and began escorting the fan out.

“This is why we love Brantley Gilbert,” the person who posted the video also wrote in the caption. “The man behind me punched a girl, and [he] came right down!”

TikTok quickly lit up with the responses. “Imagine getting yelled at and kicked out by someone famous!” one person wrote. “I’d be embarrassed for the REST OF MY LIFE.”

Another TikTok user revealed this wasn’t the first time Gilbert quickly addressed an issue at one of his shows. “He stopped the show when I saw him years ago,” the user recalled. “[Because] a guy was messing with a female that didn’t want messed with. I love him.”

Brantley Gilbert has one more show before taking a couple months off to prepare for the Get Rollin’ Tour. He will be on the road with Canadian rockband Nickelback.

Brantley Gilbert Opens Up About His Upcoming Tour With Nickelback

While speaking to Country Now, Brantley Gilbert discussed the upcoming Get Rollin’ Tour along with his expectation for the shows with Nickelback. He revealed the expectations are high due to a show he once went to for the rockband.

“I went to a show with my booking agent here in Nashville, and I just remember being like, ‘this is what I’m talking about. This is the kind of energy that I wanna put into our show,’” Gilbert told the media outlet. “I gotta say that what drew me to them first wasn’t really the rocking stuff, it was the power ballad and really the ability to go there. I just heard some songs that hit home for me, and I’ve been a fan since.”

Gilbert went on to add that when the offer to perform with Nickelback came across his table, he couldn’t refuse. “I just think it’s a powder keg, man. I think this whole tour’s gonna leave a crater wherever it lands.”

The Get Rollin’ Tour is scheduled to kick off in early June and will run until late August.