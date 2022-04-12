Breland & Friends, Nashville Predators Both To Benefit The Oasis Center at April 12 Events

Tonight is a big night for one Nashville-based youth outreach organization. Both BRELAND and the Nashville Predators are putting on events to benefit Oasis Center. Together, the events will help fund programs that help the youth of Middle Tennessee reach their full potential.

BRELAND & Friends Benefit Concert for the Oasis Center

Tonight, BRELAND and some of his famous friends will take the stage at country music’s Mother Church to benefit Oasis Center. The concert will include some of the best young country stars as well as some older well-established artists.

Previously, BRELAND opened up about the Oasis Center benefit show in a statement. About the benefit concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, he said, “Oasis Center does incredible work with youth in crisis. Their impact on the Nashville community and beyond is unmatched. I can’t think of a better location to celebrate and raise money for this amazing organization than the Mother Church itself.”

BRELAND’s Oasis Center benefit show has an impressive lineup. However, their star power isn’t the only reason BRELAND wanted them aboard. Instead, the young up-and-comer chose musicians who represent the same “altruistic ideals” as Oasis Center.

BRELAND & Friends Lineup

BRELAND

Dieerks Bentley

Mickey Guyton

Kane Brown

Sam Hunt

Charles Kelley of Lady A

Russell Dickerson

Lily Rose

Seaforth

Restless Road

Brittney Spencer

RaeLynn

Nashville Predators’ “Pride Night” to Benefit Oasis Center

Tonight, the Preds will take the ice at Nashville’s Bridgestone arena against the San Jose Sharks. More importantly, tonight marks the Preds’ seventh annual Pride Night. They’re teaming up with SmileDirectClub to benefit the youth of Middle Tennessee with a generous donation to Oasis Center.

According to a press release, The Nashville Predators Foundation and SmileDirectClub are presenting the Oasis Center with a SuperGrant totaling $50,740. More specifically, this money will benefit Oasis Center’s Just Us Program.

The Just Us program is “the only intentional positive youth development programming with full-time staff focusing exclusively on LGBTQI+ youth in the state of Tennessee.”

Nashville Predators’ Vice President of Community Relations, Rebecca King, also spoke about the SuperGrant. “The Preds Foundation has been committed to supporting deserving organizations in the Middle Tennessee community for over 20 years, and we are grateful for the opportunity to provide funding for resources at Oasis Center,” she said.

The SuperGrant will pay the annual salary as well as full benefits of one full-time clinical therapist. That therapist will provide mental health counseling to LGBTQ+ youth via telehealth which allows kids in any situation to reach out and get the help they need. Moreover, the SuperGrant will provide Oasis Center with a therapist who will focus solely on helping LGBTQ+ youth and their families. Telehealth counseling through Oasis Center is free.

What is Oasis Center?

According to the Oasis Center website, they’ve been working to benefit the Youth of Nashville and beyond for fifty years. In 1969, a group of young lawyers established the Rap House, a community center for runaway teens and young people with addiction issues. Years later, the Rap House became Oasis Center.

Today, Oasis Center touches the lives of nearly 4,000 young people as well as their families every year. They offer “a wide range of opportunities that reflect the diverse needs of youth and their families, from crisis intervention to youth leadership and community engagement to college and career access.”

Oasis Center houses more than 20 programs to benefit Middle Tennessee Youth. Each of those programs works to a specific end. However, the organization’s philosophy is a simple one. “Rather than viewing youth as passive recipients, we see them as full stakeholders who hold the keys to addressing some of the most challenging problems facing our city, including violence reduction, improved graduation rates, bullying prevention, discrimination, intolerance, and more.”