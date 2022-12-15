Breland Opens Up About Making His Debut on ‘The Voice’

Season 22 of the music-themed TV show The Voice wrapped up last night. It was a star-studded affair, with a big-time lineup of celebrity performers adding some extra sizzle to the season finale. An artist with one of the most unique sounds in music, Breland, was a part of the show. He recently shared his thoughts about the experience with Fox News.

“It was nerve-racking. It was exhilarating. I had the opportunity to do mine live, in real-time, in front of the whole world. I haven’t had a ton of those types of opportunities thus far, so I was definitely a little nervous,” he said. “But it felt so good to be on that stage and to challenge myself to deliver. I felt confident, and that’s what matters.”

During the interview, he also discussed the huge year he’s had. “I’ve grown a lot this year, just personally, emotionally, and I’ve grown a lot as an artist. I feel like when you grow in those areas as a person, it reflects in your artistry,” he said. “So the music that I’m making, and the music I’ve put out this year, was at an elevated level compared to previous years. The performances are at a higher level, and it’s because I’m working really hard and trying to be great.”

Breland’s Voice Performance Rounds Out Huge 2022

After a long and winding road to wind up in Nashville, performing on one of television’s biggest shows was a great way for Breland to round out what’s been a huge 2022 for him.

Back in March, he received his very first nomination for a CMT Award. Then he was nominated for his very first CMA Award later in the year. He performed at both the Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry in 2022. His collaboration with Hardy and Dierks Bentley, Beers On Me, reached the top of the country music charts in April. His duet with Keith Urban, Throw It Back, was certified Gold in July. Shortly afterward he performed another song, Out The Cage, with Urban for the first time at a show in Cincinnati. The collaborations didn’t end there though, he also teamed up with Thomas Rhett for the song Praise The Lord. The remix of his song My Truck with Sam Hunt is personally one of my favorite songs.

Despite all those accomplishments, the most exciting part of the year for him had to be finally releasing his album Cross Country after working on it for more than 2 and a half years. As someone who also went to high school with a bunch of heathens, the song County Line really resonates with me on a personal level. As a guy with a fond appreciation of bodacious women, the appropriately titled song Thick resonates with me on an almost spiritual level.

To hear more from Breland on a wide range of subjects, including his songwriting process, the more than 2,000 songs he’s already written, his dream collaborations, and attending business school at Georgetown University, check out his appearance on Outsider’s Uncut Podcast with Jay Cutler from earlier this spring.