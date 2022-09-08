BRELAND Talks About Getting His First CMA Nomination

The CMA Awards nominations were announced on Wednesday. BRELAND earned his first for Musical Event of the Year. He shares the nomination with Dierks Bentley and HARDY for “Beers on Me.”

He spoke to Taste of Country Nights about the emotions he experienced as the nominations rolled in. BRELAND had his eye on the Best New Artist category, but when he missed that one, he began to have doubts.

“I was like, ‘I might not have anything,’ and right towards the end of the post – it was a video unraveling in real time – I’m sitting there at 7 o’clock in the morning, and ultimately, I saw that ‘Beers on Me’ was nominated for Musical Event of the Year,” he said. “Me, Dierks Bentley and HARDY.”

“I was like, ‘Let’s go!” he added.

He texted his collaborators to congratulate them. HARDY picked up three nominations this year. In addition to this one, he’s up for New Artist of the Year and Song of the Year as a songwriter on Morgan Wallen’s “Sand in My Boots.”

“HARDY is nominated for a lot of stuff this year, appropriately so, he’s had a killer year, including Best New Artist, so I feel like this is a smaller one for him,” he said. “But me and Dierks, this is our only one this year, so I’m excited.”

BRELAND drops his debut full-length album, Cross Country, on September 9. He already has his eyes set on next year’s ceremony.

“Next year. Next year, we’re coming,” he said. “Best New Artist 2023, CMAs, you heard it here first.”

BRELAND Picks Up First CMA Award Nomination

It was a big day for BRELAND, and a big day for a lot of other country artists.

Lainey Wilson grabbed the most nominations for the CMA Awards. The “Heart Like a Truck” singer is up for Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

Luke Combs earned three big nominations. He’ll try to defend his Entertainer of the Year award. He’s also up for Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year. On the heels of those announcements, he announced his own massive world tour.

Meanwhile, BRELAND remains on the road for much of the remainder of 2022. He’ll celebrate the album release on September 9 at Barnato in Omaha, Neb. with Russell Dickerson. He’s at Blended in Nashville on September 10-11. And he’ll head to Australia for a festival later this month. On October 5, he returns to the Grand Ole Opry. The legendary Lorrie Morgan will be alongside him for that one. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.