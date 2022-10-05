bret-michaels-recalls-singing-with-loretta-lynn-weeks-before-her-death

Weeks before Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90, Bret Michaels opened up about singing with the country music icon.

In a special tribute post to Loretta Lynn, Michaels recalled his performance alongside the late Queen of Country with adorable snapshots of the duo together. “My heart is beyond heavy today as I have just learned of the passing of my good friend Loretta Lynn,” he wrote on Instagram. “I saw her a few weeks ago, and we sang some songs together. She was an incredible person, an incredible human being, and an incredible talent who forged the way for women in the entertainment industry.”

Michaels also stated that he spent time with Loretta Lunn while visiting her and her family. “Singing songs [and] riding around on the ATVs [and] dirt bikes. One of the best days of my life was Thanksgiving when she sang Every Rose Has Its Thorn in the studio with me. She will forever be loved [and] missed.”

According to Country Music Family, Bret Michaels collaborated with Loretta Lynn for his fifth studio album Jammin’ With Friends. The duo was longtime friends prior to the collaboration. A couple of years before they teamed up, Lynn had invited Michaels to Thanksgiving dinner. He shared the photo from the event and wrote at the time, “A great day in my music life with my good friends and country music legend Loretta Lynn. Here is to great friends around the holiday season.”

Bret Michaels Once Said He & Loretta Lynn Were Planning to Write Some Songs Together

In 2012, Bret Michels discussed his relationship with Loretta Lynn. He also revealed that they had planned for the future in terms of music.

“I am getting ready to go down and write with Loretta Lynn,” Michaels gushed at the time. “I spent Thanksgiving when I was on the road with her. Loretta Lynn and I are planning on writing some songs together and have a great time.”

Michaels also described Lynn as an amazing person. “When people hear the two of us together, it really raises any eyebrow but I love it and I think we are going to write some great songs, some really good music.”

Lynn passed away on Tuesday (October 4th) in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Her family shared that she had died in her sleep. The country music legend had an incredible career spanning over six decades. She has been regarded as the Queen of Country Music. Details about her funeral have not been revealed at this time. However, it has been said that she had plans to be buried next to her husband “Doolittle,” as well as their children Jack Benny and Betty Sue at the family’s cemetery.