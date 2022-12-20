Brett Eldredge’s Family Won’t Let Him Take a Day Off on Christmas

Brett Eldredge had a pretty good year. He released his seventh studio album Songs About You to praise from critics and fans alike. Currently, Eldredge is on the road bringing holiday cheer across the country on his Glow LIVE holiday tour. The current run sees the Illinois native packing more shows into his annual Christmas tour than ever before. He’ll wrap the trek up tomorrow night in Boston at the Orpheum Theatre. However, he won’t be getting too much downtime when he gets home.

For Brett Young, Christmas is a working holiday. He may not be on the road or in a studio, but he will be performing and spreading the holiday spirit. However, that’s not something new for the Christmas-loving country singer. In a 2017 interview with Taste of Country, Eldredge revealed that he’s been performing on the holiday since he was a kid.

Brett Eldredge Is No Stranger to “Working” on Christmas

Eldredge revealed that he’s had the same tradition since he was a boy. While everyone crowded into the family church for Christmas service, he would slip into the choir loft and sing “O Holy Night.” Looking back on those early performances, Brett Eldredge said, “I would look down from the choir loft and see my whole family, and they’re all looking up there, smiling and crying and just loving that moment every year.”

How much did his family love those moments? A few years back, Brett Eldredge said he wanted to do something different on Christmas and it didn’t go well. “They got so mad at me,” he joked about his family’s reaction. Eventually, Brett and his family came to a fair compromise. “Now, some Christmas mornings, I’ll sit by the tree and sing with my guitar,” he said.

In all honesty, Brett Eldredge doesn’t mind “working” on the holiday and he loves the music. “Christmas is far and away my favorite holiday,” he said. Then, Eldredge went on to talk about recording his first holiday album Glow. “I’ve been inspired for this record from a very young age, and I dreamt of the day I could record all these classic songs I’ve loved since I was a little kid.”

Last year, Brett Eldredge doubled down on his love for the holiday with his second Christmas album in just five years. Mr. Christmas sees Brett recording all of the classic Yuletide hits that he didn’t put on 2016’s Glow. Additionally, both of those albums contain original songs co-penned by Eldredge.

Brett Eldredge co-wrote the title tracks for both of his Christmas albums with Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Ross Copperman. Additionally, Mr. Christmas contains “Feels Like Christmas” which Brett wrote solo.

Brett Eldredge picks most of his Glow LIVE setlist from his pair of holiday albums.