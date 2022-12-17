brett-young-hilariously-describes-how-christmas-decorations-are-handled-in-his-home

Brett Young loves this time of year. For him, getting into the Christmas spirit is as natural as breathing. However, he won’t be taking home any gold medals for his decorating skills any time soon. When the Christmas season rolls into the Young household, the “Lady” singer takes a backseat and lets his wife call the shots.

Recently, Brett Young sat down with his record label to talk about how his family gets ready for Christmas. He said that when it’s time to decorate, he’s just the muscle.

Brett Young on Decorating for Christmas

“I’m definitely a ‘kinda puts up some decorations’ guy, I’m not a Griswold,” Brett Young revealed. “I have pretty much just told my wife, ‘Just tell me what you want where.’ It’s almost like dressing myself these days,” Young joked.

Brett Young went on to say that he doesn’t need tinsel and lights to get in the Christmas spirit. That’s why he lets his wife make the big decorating decisions. “I’m like, ‘I’m not gonna make decisions, so you just tell me what you’d like to have happen. I love this time of year. I want you to be happy with the way it looks… I’m gonna be, like, brought into the cheer of the season either way.’”

Circling back to the Christmas Vacation reference, Brett Young said his family doesn’t go overboard with the decorations. “I’m not a Griswold. We’re not gonna be shooting Christmas trees through the next-door neighbor’s window anytime soon. But, I do love having the house decorated and my wife is really good at that.”

Young Plans to Hit the Road with Morgan Evans in 2023

It looks like Brett Young’s tour schedule is going to allow him to enjoy those Christmas decorations with his family. The only show he has left on the books this year is his December 30th concert in Friant, California.

Next year, Young will be hitting the road with Morgan Evans. That trek will kick off on March 30th and will keep Young and Evans on the road well into May. Head to his website for tickets and info.