Brian Kelley Hints This Summer Might Be Florida Georgia Line’s Last Go-Round

Brian Kelley commented on Florida Georgia Line and the upcoming tour, and things don’t look good if you want a quick reunion. Everyone knows that after this year’s tour dates, the country music duo plans on taking a break. That means they are splitting, parting ways. A bit of creative difference and a desire for each to pursue a solo career.

While talking with 99.5 QYK in Florida, Kelley was honest about this year’s dates.

“We’ve got, I think at this point, 10 or 11 more shows this year,” the singer said. “We’re taking a break after that, so if you want to see us, this is the year to do it.”

The news that Kelley and Tyler Hubbard would part ways shocked many fans. Right now, with plans for this year in place, Kelley isn’t sure about anything beyond that just yet. As far as Florida Georgia Line is concerned, this might be the last time to see the group… ever.

“I don’t know after that what the plan is,” he says. “It’s not clear to me. At the end of the day, we’re brothers, so we’ll always have each other’s back and support, and that’s what it should be.”

Only four country music songs have ever achieved Diamond status. Two of those four belong to FGL. So, to say their split isn’t a big deal would be a massive understatement. Even if you don’t listen to their music, they have dominated country radio for the last decade.

Kelley was emphatic that the two were going to be sticking together as friends. They have their own things going on, but that doesn’t mean they have to stop hanging out or supporting one another.

Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line Breaks Things Down Between Him and Tyler Hubbard

It isn’t just recording their own solo work that has these two artists excited. A new chapter is a big deal for any singer-songwriter. Hubbard has been at work writing and working on his own material. Kelley is doing his own thing. And, they’re gearing up for these last tour dates.

“Me and Tyler, individually, we appreciate all of the support,” he said to the radio station. “I think this is the next natural step. We didn’t expect this to happen. We’re excited. Tyler’s killing the writing game. I think he’s also working on an album. I don’t know when that’s coming out, but I can’t wait to hear that and see what it does. I think we’re both two unique individuals. I love what we both do separately. I love what we do together, and it’s cool to give our fans and all the fans something different. I think this is a version of that.”

So, don’t be upset that it’s almost over. Be happy it happened. And, who knows, the band could come back together after a little time away and get back to doing their thing as a group. However, for now, fans will have to respect and appreciate this next stage in their careers.