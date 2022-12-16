Brian Kelley Posts Heartfelt Anniversary Tribute to Wife Brittney: PHOTO

To celebrate their almost ten years of marriage, Brian Kelley and his wife Brittney are spending some time at a beautiful location. The country crooner took to Instagram to share an image of him and his wife bundled up in a snowy setting.

The photo shows the couple, both wearing helmets and goggles, sitting on a ski lift with snow-covered evergreen trees surrounding them. Brian Kelley doesn’t hold back in the caption of the image. “[Brittney Kelley] Marrying you = best thing I ever did, love you like crazy. Happy 9-year anniversary!!!” Earlier, the singer also posted a reel of the couple on the ski lift in good weather. “Having a blast with my love celebrating our 9-year wedding anniversary!” he wrote. “[Brittney Kelley] love you so much, happy anniversary!!!!”

Brian Kelley and his wife said ‘I do’ after 7 months of dating

Brian Kelley and his wife said “I do” in a small ceremony at their home in Nashville, Tennessee on December 16, 2013. “If you know us, you know that we really just dance to our own beat,” he told People at the time. “We thought, ‘Let’s do it our way.’” The star crossed couple decided to tie the knot after just seven months of dating. “There was no official proposal or exchanging of rings,” he explained. “We had just fallen in love, and I knew I couldn’t live without her. It sounds like a terrible cheesy movie, but when you know, you know! With her, I just really wanted nothing more than to be married.”

After the ceremony – in which the couple exchanged gold bands passed on to them by Kelley’s parents – the newlyweds and their guests enjoyed a tapas-style dinner in a renovated barn. Of course, this was followed by drinking and dancing inside the house.

The debut of the ‘Beach Cowboy’

Kelley first gained notice as one half of the popular country duo Florida Georgia Line over a decade ago. In January 2021, Kelley told the public about his plans to start a solo music career while still being part of Florida Georgia Line with Tyler Hubbard’s support. In April 2021, he announced that he had started his own label, Nashville South Records. This was in order to release new music Warner Music Nashville would help distribute.

On April 13, 2021, Kelley released the extended play BK’s Wave Pack. This was in anticipation of a full album release set for late 2021. The tracks from the EP were later included on his debut studio album “Sunshine State of Mind”. Kelly has also dabbled in launching a stage musical inspired by Florida Georgia Line’s song “May We All”. After moving to Big Machine Records in June 2022 , he released “American Spirit” the following month.