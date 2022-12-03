Brit Taylor Teams Up with Mike & The Moonpies for Holiday Honky Tonk Heartbreaker ‘Lonely on Christmas’

It’s officially December and for countless people across the nation, that means it’s time to get into the Christmas spirit. If you’re looking for something new to add to your holiday playlist, you’re in luck. Yesterday, Brit Taylor released “Lonely on Christmas” to the world. The song features Texas honky tonkers Mike & The Moonpies. Check it out below.

“Lonely on Christmas” sounds like a classic, sad, honky tonk tune. The song contains plenty of crying steel guitar and subtle electric guitar flourishes to get your toes tapping even though you know the lyrics are going to break your heart. Most of the lyrics deal with the pain of being alone during the holiday season. However, the song shifts about midway through. Instead of being a sad song about Christmas, it becomes an almost inspirational track.

Mike Harmeier of The Moonpies and Brit Taylor urge listeners to do what they can to reconnect with the ones they love before the holiday. “You know it’s time to make a change / When your whole family’s estranged / And your friends don’t even bother to call. / If you just reach out your hand / Someone’s bound to understand. / That’s the reason for the season, after all,” they sing in the third verse.

Brit Taylor recorded her part of the video at The Rainbow Bungalow in Nashville. Mike Harmeier recorded his part at the Devil’s Backbone Tavern in his home state of Texas, according to The Boot.

In the video, we see Brit Taylor sitting in a cozy but empty living room. The fire is roaring and the tree is lit, but you can’t help but feel how cold and lonesome that room truly is. As Taylor finishes the opening verse, she clicks on the TV and we see Mike Harmeier sitting in an empty bar. Both settings help to drive home the song’s opening line and thesis statement, “There ain’t no lonely like lonely on Christmas.”

Brit Taylor on Working with Mike & The Moonpies

Jason Wright penned “Lonely on Christmas” and sent it to Brit Taylor. It resonated with her immediately. “When Jason sent this song over, I just knew I had to record it,” Taylor said in a statement. Then, she went on to discuss teaming up with Harmeier and his band. “Singing ‘Lonely on Christmas’ as a duet gave this song a whole other meaning,” she said. “I discovered Mike & The Moonpies in 2020 and fell in love with their music. The polarity of our vocal styles just fits the song and the mood. It was a perfect complement.”

Mike Harmeier opened up about working with Brit Taylor. “When Brit calls, I’ll answer every time,” he said. “I rolled into my studio that night to add our Moonpies swagger to this lonesome Christmas collaboration,” Mike added.