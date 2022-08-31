Brittany Announces Barbie Inspired Product Line After Maren Morris Diss

For days, many of the women in country music have been embroiled in a nasty online feud with singer Jason Aldean‘s wife, Brittany. Earlier this month, the 33-year-old entrepreneur shared an Instagram post that, in some viewed as a jab at the LGBTQ+ community.

Soon after, country singer Maren Morris slammed Brittany Aldean, labeling her “Insurrection Barbie” in response to one of fellow star Cassadee Pope’s equally heated posts. Now though, as the feud ensues, Mrs. Aldean has not only owned that label but she’s already figured out a way to monetize it. Taking to Instagram amid the war of words, Jason Aldean’s wife thanked fans for their support but also announced an all-new Barbie-inspired product line. See the announcement below.

Donning bright hot pink pants, equally bright roller blades, and a blurred-out white t-shirt, Brittany Aldean wrote, “Thank you guys so much for the love and support this week. Tomorrow morning we launch our Barbie inspired line!! We can’t wait to see what y’all think!”

Those who have empathized with Brittany Aldean after her online feud with Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope shared their excitement for the new product line in the comments section.

“Make lemonade out of lemons honey!!” one of the 33-year-old’s followers wrote. Others added, “Them girls just made yall even richer haha” and “That was FAST.”

Brittany Aldean’s brand new line of clothing went live Wednesday morning.

Brittany Aldean Shares Post About Compassion Amid Online Feud

Unsurprisingly, Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany has been extremely active on social media since Maren Morris pegged her “Insurrection Barbie.” Aldean took to social media in a post praising the benefits of such sentiments. The quote, shared on Mrs. Aldean’s Instagram Story, reads as follows:

“Having compassion not only benefits others but benefits you. We’re living in a world of unparalleled outrage; everyone is mad about everything. Don’t be that person.”

The remainder of the post suggested how country music fans should go about showing more compassion.

“Try to find common ground, show grace, and know that most of the time, when someone is projecting their anger onto you, it is simply a reflection of unhappiness and brokenness inside. Be good. Even when you don’t want to. Over time, it will become your natural reaction. Your mood and overall happiness will reap the benefits.”

So far, though, rather than showing compassion for her husband Jason Aldean’s colleagues, Brittany Aldean has monetized the feud, likely further fueling the already massive fire. Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope, on the other hand, have made their statements and, for the most part, followed up with little to no further comment.