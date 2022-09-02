Brittany Aldean Defends ‘Tomboy Phase’ Post: ‘I’m Advocating for Children’

Last week, Brittany Aldean, wife of country music megastar Jason Aldean, became embroiled in a heated online debate. The public argument began when she made comments that some took as a shot at the LGBTQ+ community. Aldean’s original post, received backlash from country stars like Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris. Now, wading through the aftermath of the online war of words, Brittany Aldean has spoken out once again. This time, though, she claims she’s “advocating for children.”

On Thursday night, Brittany Aldean was featured in an episode of Fox News‘s Tucker Carlson Tonight. While there, she addressed her original comments on Instagram and the backlash that followed in the days after.

Brittany Aldean chose to address the backlash on TV, which began when Morris posted on social media, “It’s so easy, like, not to be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Aldean began, “I was extremely surprised.” In conversation with Carlson, she added, “I’m advocating for children. I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age.”

She explained, “They are not mature enough. They should have parents that love them and advocate for them, regardless.”

Brittany Aldean reasoned these limitations should be set as there are age restrictions on “everything.” Some of the examples she provided include cigarettes, driving, military enrollment, voting, and more. As we’ve seen in recent days, Brittany Aldean’s post has received incredibly mixed responses. While many of Jason Aldean’s fans have shown their support, others claim the 33-year-old’s comments directly slammed LGBTQ+ community members.

While Brittany Aldean has seemingly made monetary gains amid the heated debate that’s ignited on social media as a result of country singer Maren Morris’s initial comment, Jason Aldean has, in a way, lost out. Deeming Brittany Aldean’s online comments transphobic, the singer’s longtime publicity firm, The GreenRoom, dropped him in a show of support to the LGBTQ+ community.

The GreenRoom, which represents some of the biggest stars in country music, issued a statement following their decision. Representatives said, “Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus. So we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason Aldean.”

They continued, “We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in the country.”

Since the online battle began, Jason Aldean has, for the most part, remained outside of the central debate. When his wife posted a photo online following her original, allegedly transphobic, post on Instagram, he responded, “MY Barbie,” calling out Maren Morris in the comments.

After igniting a days-long media spectacle last week, Brittany Aldean then launched a new line of Barbie-inspired clothing, reportedly advocating for children’s innocence.