Brittany Aldean Posts About Not Being Silent Amid Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope Feud

Last week, Brittany Aldean, wife of country music singer Jason Aldean, locked in a war of words with industry stars Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope after sharing what many people deemed an insensitive post on her personal Instagram page. Aldean, a beauty vlogger, pointedly critiqued individuals hoping to transition when she said in her post, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.” Now, days after her feud with Morris and Pope began, the “Big Green Tractor” singer’s wife is taking to her Instagram Story with a new message, promising to not be silent in sharing her beliefs.

Brittany Aldean initially clapped back at Morris and Pope when she re-shared a message from Tennessee Congressional Candidate Robby Starbuck which read, “If you are silent about your beliefs because you’re worried someone will be offended, then your beliefs are not that important to you but rather what people think about you is.”

The message continued, “When you stand up for what’s right and what’s true, you will receive both hate and love, but everyone will know what you’re fighting for.”

Brittany Aldean Slams Critics

Again taking to Instagram Stories, Brittany Aldean then lashed out at her critics, slamming them with the following:

“Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender-affirming care’ is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence. The other day, Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat, they’re children.”

Aldean then took aim at parents overall that boast a more sensitive view toward what she labeled “gender-affirming care.”

“Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions,” she added. “Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions.”

Brittany Aldean also directly tagged Cassadee Pope’s account, intensifying the feud. She specifically came at the “Thrive” singer after Pope had written on Twitter, “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead, here we are hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Morris caught a lot of flack in the following thread after she less-than-subtly called Aldean “Insurrection Barbie.”

After the feud ignited earlier in the month, Us Weekly did not state whether Pope, or Morris for that matter, have responded to the 33-year-old’s follow-up post. Nevertheless, their comments have caused a divide among fans.