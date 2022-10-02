Brittany Aldean Reflects on 5th Anniversary of Route 91 Shooting

Five years after the Route 91 shooting that left an estimated 61 people dead and more than 600 injured, the wife of country star Jason Aldean, Brittany, is now reflecting on the tragedy.

In an Instagram post on Saturday (October 1st), Brittany Aldean posted an image of the Las Vegas sign surrounded by flowers that were dedicated to the shooting victims. “Can’t believe it’s been 5 years. We still think about and love you all, today and always.” She also used the hashtags #route91family #countrystrong #vegasstrong.

Brittany Aldean’s husband Jason was performing just as the first shots rang out. The accused shooter, Stephen Paddock began firing 24 firearms from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay. Aldean previously opened up about his personal experience in the new documentary about the shooting, 11 Minutes. “When I turned around, my bass player was just looking at me like a deer in the headlights,” he recalled about hearing the first shots. “My security guy was on stage at that point, telling me to get down, waving me off the stage.”

Brittany Aldean’s husband also stated that Vegas was always one of the shows that he looked forward to. ‘It was like any other day, he explained. “Crews are out, working, getting ready for the show.”

Brittany Aldean Shared Details About Her Terrifying Experience During the Route 91 Shooting

Days after the tragic Route 91 shooting, Brittany Aldean took to her Instagram account to share details about her terrifying experience during the infamous incident. “It’s been hard to process what happened the other night,” Aldean wrote. “Still feel like I’m in a daze.”

Brittany Aldean quickly thanked the first responders who came to air those that were in attendance at the Route 91 performance. “It amazed me at the time and still continues to,” she wrote. “These people completely put everyone else’s lives before theirs and we are forever grateful.”

Brittany Aldean confirmed that when the gunfire first started she was not with her husband, but with some friends in a tent closer to Mandalay Bay. “As you can imagine my first instinct was to run to him and his was the same. As we laid behind equipment onstage with some of our road family, bullets flying past… All I can think was, ‘I never even got to hold my baby.’”

Jason Aldean’s wife was 30 weeks pregnant with the couple’s first child when the tragic event occurred. She stated that she, her friends, and the crew that she loved them and then ran for cover where everyone stayed for the next couple of hours. “We were the lucky ones. I can’t put into words the pain and heartache we feel for the ones who are no longer with us. May God be with their families and friends during this horrendous time. Each and every one of you are and will forever be in our prayers.”