Brittany Aldean Says ‘Tomboy Phase’ Comments Were ‘Taken Out of Context,’ Social Media Weighs In

Brittany Aldean, the wife of country music superstar Jason Aldean has been in the middle of some big drama these days. This comes after she posted comments on her Instagram earlier this week that some have taken to be transphobic.

The entire situation started when Aldean took to Instagram to share a makeup transition video as Aldean goes full-face glam in a post. However, it was a comment in the post that brought on the very public backlash.

Brittany Aldean has since spoken out about the feud. In a recent Instagram post, Aldean notes that her comment has since been taken out of context. However, she shares in the post, that she’s hoping to “bring some good” out of the fiery issue. She is doing this, Aldean says, by introducing a clothing line in response to her online drama.

Brittany Aldean Speaks Out About Maren Morris/Cassadee Pope Feud

In her August 31 Instagram post, Brittany Aldean shows off her latest business venture. One that is directly inspired by her online feud with Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope, and other big names.

“Per usual, my words have been taken out of context over the last week,” Brittany Aldean writes in her Insta post. Aldean then adds an eye-roll emoji to her comment.

However, Aldean says, that she chose to bring some good out of the drama instead of “getting twisted about the twisting of my words.”

“Introducing our NEW [Barbie-inspired] line,” Aldean continues in her message adding that the site is now officially live.

“Through this launch we will be giving back to and supporting @operationlightshine in effort to help fight child exploitation and human trafficking,” Aldean continues.

On August 23, Brittany Aldean posted a makeup video with the message in question. The message reads “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

This statement led to some major online drama. Especially when country singer Cassadee Pope spoke up in response to Aldean’s message.

“You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging,” Pope comments on her Twitter page.

“But instead here we are,” Cassadee Pope continues.

“[H]earing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition,” the star adds. “Real nice.”

Singer Maren Morris then responds to Pope’s tweet with her own message. In this comment, Morris writes

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”