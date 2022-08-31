Brittany Aldean Speaks Out About Online ‘Outrage’ Over ‘Tomboy Phase’ Comments

Brittany Aldean received a lot of backlash this weekend for comments that she made on her Instagram about gender identity. Brittany is country singer Jason Aldean’s wife, and the backlash began with Cassadee Pope. Maren Morris responded to Pope and it set off a firestorm on social media.

It began when Brittany Aldean posted a reel captioned: “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Cassadee Pope fired back via Twitter with a subtweet.

“You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGNTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone wanting to transition. Real nice,” Pope said of Brittany Aldean.

Maren Morris hopped in next, calling Brittany Aldean “Insurrection Barbie.” It’s a thing that Aldean and RaeLynn embraced, with both calling themselves the new nickname in other Instagram posts over the weekend.

Aldean posted a quote from podcast host Kayla Barnes in her Instagram story later on.

“Having compassion not only benefits others but benefits you. We’re living in a world of unparalleled outrage; everyone is mad about everything. Don’t be that person,” the post began.

“Try to find common ground, show grace, and know that most of the time,when someone is projecting their anger onto you, it is simply a reflection of unhappiness and brokenness inside. Be good. Even when you don’t want to. Over time, it will become your natural reaction. Your mood and overall happiness will reap the benefits.”

The quote is another in a days-long saga. It’s fired up folks in both the country music community and the Americana world and everyone in between.

RaeLynn Supports Brittany Aldean

RaeLynn responded to Brittany Aldean’s original post with a heart eyes emoji, which also earned her some of the backlash. Several fans were disappointed to see the response and reacted online to the sign of support. Brittany regularly posted similar reaction emojis to RaeLynn’s posts. Shortly after Maren Morris used the phrase “Insurrection Barbie,” both Brittany Aldean and RaeLynn embraced the nickname and made posts of their own proudly referring to themselves by the moniker.

Meanwhile, Jason Aldean has been supportive of his wife’s stance. “Lmao I’m glad they didn’t too cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out,” he responded to the original post.

He’s largely stayed out of it otherwise. He’s headed out for his “Rock and Roll Cowboy” tour for most of the fall. Opening acts will vary from city to city. The tour is at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 14. For all of the dates and ticket information, visit his website.