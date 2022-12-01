brittany-aldean-tosses-out-bags-of-balenciaga-clothing

Taking a stand against Balenciaga after the fashion brand’s recent controversial incident, Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany took to Instagram to share an image of her tossing out clothing she’s purchased from the company.

Brittany Aldean’s recent decision to ditch Balenciaga comes after the fashion brand came under fire for a holiday campaign photoshoot that featured child models posing with bondage-themed teddy bean bags. “It’s trash day, Balenciaga,” Aldean announced in the post. Her country music superstar husband also chimed in and wrote, “Show em how to ‘walk the walk’ babe!”

According to the DailyMail, among the Balenciaga gear that Brittany Aldean was seen carrying out of her home were a $3,000 orange handbag and $400 slide sandals. Another item was a hoodie that has a price tag of $1,050. While Aldean was taking out the trash, Balenciaga issued a statement about the controversy surrounding its now-infamous 2022 holiday photoshoot.

“We would like to address the controversies surrounding our recent ad campaigns,” the company declared on Instagram. “We strongly condemn child abuse; it wasn’t our intent to include it in our narrative. The two separate ad campaigns in question reflect a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility.”

Balenciaga then addressed the children with plush dress bear bags dressed in what “some have labeled” BDSM outfits. “Our plus bear bags and the gift collection should have been featured with children,” the company stated. “This was a wrong choice by Balenciaga, combined without failure in assessing and validating images. The responsibility for this lies with Balenciaga alone.”

The fashion brand also addressed a second ad campaign, which was for 2023. The ad included a page in the background from the Supreme Court ruling, United States V. Williams. Balenciaga is now suing the marketing firm for $25 million.

Along With Brittany Aldean, Balenciaga Ambassador Kim Kardashian Says She’s ‘Re-Evaluating’ Her Relationship With the Fashion Brand Amid the Ad Controversy

While Brittany Aldean is officially done with Balenciaga, Kim Kardashian, announced she’s re-evaluating her relationship with the fashion brand. Kardashian is a well-known ambassador to Balenciaga.

“I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology,” Kim Kardashian stated on Twitter. “In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

Kim Kardashian also discussed her future with the fashion brand. She added, “As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”