Brittany and Jason Aldean Ring in the New Year With Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

For the second year in a row, Jason Aldean celebrated New Year’s Eve with former President Donald Trump at his luxury Mar-a-Lago resort. His wife Brittany declared the evening “a fairy-tale ending to 2022.” In preparation for 2023, the couple and some friends, including Dee Jay Silver’s wife Jenna Michelle, took off to Palm Beach in sunny Florida for a few days.

Jason and Brittany’s Instagram posts revealed that they were part of President Trump’s New Year’s Eve celebrations at the historic Mar-a-Lago resort, owned by his family. Judging by the pictures, it looks like they had a grand time at the gala hosted by Donald and Melania.

The exclusive event was graced by the presence of Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s attorney, and former New York City mayor. Also in attendance was Michael Lindell, famously known as ‘the My Pillow Guy,’ according to Country Now.

For the sophisticated gala, Jason and Brittany donned their best. He looked dapper in a navy blue and black tux while she was stunning in her light blue drape-neck gown. At the extravagant New Year’s Eve celebration, Trump presented Aldean and afterward used a few moments to address ongoing political matters.

Trump claimed to have a better golf game than Jason Aldean

Trump couldn’t help but let slip that he and Aldean had played golf the day before.. and that he was the better player. “We played golf yesterday, he’s a fine golfer but he’s much better with the guitar,” Trump quipped. “He’s much better with the most beautiful wife I’ve ever seen, and the reason he’s got this incredible wife is that he’s the No. 1 country star and he’s agreed to come up and sing for us tonight. He’s also a fantastic guy, he is a great guy. They love him in country land but they love him all over the world. He’s the No. 1 country star, Jason Aldean.”

Jason Aldean then delivered an unexpected performance of Uncle Kracker’s “Drift Away,” inciting a passionate sing-along during the chorus. In conclusion, he wished everyone a “Happy New Year” and expressed his gratitude to President Trump for hosting him and Brittany at the event.

It seems the couple was celebrating quite a bit with the former President in the days leading up to New Year’s Eve, as evidenced by recent Instagram posts. Jason surfaced at Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach taking pictures with him earlier that week and it appears they attended an additional gathering on December 29th.

The Aldeans have not been shy about their support of the former president. Last year, Jason and Brittany also celebrated the New Year in remarkable style at Mar-a-Lago with President Trump and his associates at a grand gala. After the 2022 edition of the event, Aldean posted on social media to applaud Trump as a “class act.”