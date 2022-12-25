Brittany and Jason Aldean Spread Holiday Cheer, Give Away Free Gas

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany recently posted a video on Instagram that shows the spreading holiday cheer in a big way. Not only did they give away free gas at a local gas station, but they also did it in a hilarious fashion. The two were decked out in full Santa and Mrs. Claus attire. They also had a funny sign that read “Shake That Ass” for Free Gas.” They also made recipients of their kindness work for it, by dancing in order to receive the free fill-up. Thanks to their matching Santa suites, it also appears that no one in the video seemed to recognize them.

It’s unclear when the video was recorded. Though, it appears to be before the record-breaking cold temperatures set in throughout much of the country. Prior to that, the Aldean family was spotted on an epic ski trip out in Colorado. In a series of Instagram posts, both Jason and Brittany Aldean shared snapshots of the family’s exciting snowy adventure. Colorado has been a blast,” Jason declared. “But I’m ready to get back home and thaw out.”

Brittany Aldean’s shared some pics and even posted a video about the experience with a heartwarming caption. “Feeling so grateful to be surrounded by friends and family during the holiday season. If you haven’t been to Telluride, it’s a bucket list kinda place,” she said.

Jason Aldean And His Wife Brittany Prank Phone Call Luke Bryan

It’s not the first time the married couple has made headlines for their hilarious antics. They recently pulled off a prank phone call to their good friend Luke Bryan with laugh-inducing results.

The humorous video shows Brittany holding Jason’s phone as a call connects with Luke Bryan. He thinks it’s just Jason on the other end. Seems like a normal phone call at first. Except for the fact that Jason is wearing noise-canceling headphones. That means he has no idea what Luke is actually saying to him. As the conversation carries on, Jason reads Brittany’s lips. She walks him through what to say, intentionally stringing together random incoherent thoughts to mess with his confused friend on the other end of the line.

At one point a befuddled Bryan asks Aldean if he’s drunk as he tries to figure out why he apparently forgot how to have a coherent conversation with someone. It does appear that even though he was confused by Aldean’s random ramblings, Bryan was down to go on a trip to Africa with him. On a serious note, that could make for some badass hunting content for the two country music superstars who ain’t afraid to throw a dead buck on their Instagram.