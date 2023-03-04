Brooks & Dunn Singing ‘Neon Moon’ With the Entire Crowd at Houston Rodeo 2023 Will Give You Chills: WATCH

Brooks & Dunn once again proved that they’re pure country music legends when they got a crowd of thousands to join them in singing Neon Moon at the 2023 Houston Rodeo.

The group, which stars Robbie Dunn and Kix Brooks, headlined this year’s texas festival on Wednesday, March 1, and sang a slew of their massive hits, including the 1992 No. 1.

When the duo kicked off the song, the entire stadium exploded with accompaniment. And by the end of the song, Ronnie and Kix gave them center stage.

On Friday, Ronnie posted a video of the performance on Instagram, and it will give you chills just watching. So, we can only imagine how it must have felt to see it in person.

“NEON MOON HOUSTON RODEO 2023… Let the music do the talkin’!” he captioned.

“Y’all did amazing,” a fan from the audience commented. “It was my first time seeing y’all in concert!!! And it was one of the best concerts I’ve been to by far!”

“I was singing at the top of my lungs!! Y’all were Awesome!!” gushed another. “Thank You for such a great performance!”

Brooks & Dunn Joins 19 Other Singers and Bands for the Houston Rodeo Concert Series

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been one of the city’s premiere events since its founding in 1931. It is one of the most well know livestock shows in the country, and it focuses on enriching “the lives of thousands of young people in the state of Texas.”

Along with the rodeo, the event hosts a wine show and auction, food competitions, ranching and wildlife expos, and a carnival, among other things.

And its concert series is one of the most anticipated of the year. During the 2023 Houston Rodeo, ticketholders will get a chance to watch some of the biggest names in multiple genres.

Parker McCollum began the series on February 28th and Brooks & Dunn followed them the next night. The performances will continue through March 19th with other country stars like Walker Hayes, Zac Brown Band, Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley, and Luke Bryan.

There will also be shows by The Chainsmokers, Lauren Daigle, Machine Gun Kelly, and New Kids on the Block,

All dates are on sale now, and tickets range anywhere from $25 to more than $400.