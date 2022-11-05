Brooks & Dunn, Travis Tritt to Join Morgan Wallen as Headliners at Carolina Country Music Fest

Carolina Country Music Fest has added a few more superstar singers to its list of headliners. The legendary Brooks & Dunn and Travis Tritt are now on the docket for this summer’s festivities.

The festival’s Instagram page announced the exciting news on Nov. 4 and the Hall of Fame inductees Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn got the first mention.

“We’re so excited to announce our third headliner!” reads a post. “Get ready to have your world rocked in June! Please welcome, @brooksanddunn to the @coorslight Main Stage!”

Shortly after, Travis Tritt got a shoutout from the account saying “It’s a great day to be alive! Please welcome, @realtravistritt to the @coorslight Main Stage!”

All of the singers found fame during the 90s country music resurgence and became lasting icons in the industry. So fans will be happy to see that the festival has rounded out its more modern talent with a few OGs.

Brooks & Dunn to Help Carolina Music Fest Kick Off its 8th Annual Event

The music festival held its freshman event in 2015 and brought in more than 20,000 fans. And it has since grown to be one of the most popular country festivals in the country. This year, tickets completely sold out with 35,000 guests.

Performances last three days, but fans get extra perks from a Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert sponsored by McDonald’s® and powered by MyrtleBeach.com. Then, for the remainder of the weekend, fans pack on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk within the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place for the concerts.

The actual event space covers 18 acres of coastline that begins on the boardwalk and ends on Ocean Boulevard. While there, people can visit the five mainstages, a ZIP line, concessions stands, shops, and more. There are also two VIP sections for special ticket holders.

Brooks & Dunn and Travis Tritt will be joining the already-announced acts, which include more than 40 bands. Among the other headliners will be Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, and Whiskey Myers.

Carolina Country Music Fest kicks off in Mrytle Beach on June 8th and runs through the 11th. While ticket packages are on sale now, the exact performance schedule has yet to be announced. However, the festival’s local outlet, The Sun News, reports that Brooks & Dunn is headlining the opening day.

And if you’re interested in attending, tickets are selling fast. Though the big event is still seven months away, Main Stage VIP and Super VIP passes are sold out. All that’s left are General Admission and Military and First Responder passes.