Brooks & Dunn Extend ‘Reboot Tour’ With 17 New Dates Featuring Scotty McCreery

Brooks & Dunn had so much fun on their 2022 Reboot Tour that they are rebooting the reboot. The Hall of Fame duo announced 17 new dates for their 2023 Reboot Tour. And this year, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn are bringing Scotty McCreery along for the ride.

Brooks & Dunn will kick off their 2023 Reboot Tour on May 4 in Kansas City, with additional stops in Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Omaha, and more.

“Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya,” said Kix Brooks. “We love what we do, but we’re just surfing your wave. Can’t wait.”

“The Brooks & Dunn posse rides again,” added Ronnie Dunn. “More excited to hit the big stage as we ever have been. Unbelievable band of friends—and you! Together, let’s rock the house.”

“Having been a huge fan of their music all my life, going out on the road with Kix and Ronnie is a dream come true for me,” said Scotty McCreery. “I can’t wait for this tour to begin.”

Over the course of their 30-plus-year career, Brooks & Dunn have sold more albums than any duo in the history of country music. According to the RIAA, Brooks & Dunn have moved 27.5 million units. In fact, only Simon & Garfunkel (38.5 million units) have sold more records as a duo.

And we don’t have time to list all of the awards Kix and Ronnie packed their trophy cases with. But the boys have dozens and dozens and dozens, including 19 CMA Awards, 29 ACM Awards, and two Grammy Awards.

Tickets for the 2023 Reboot Tour go on sale on January 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

May 4 – Kansas City, MO – T- Mobile Center

May 5 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

May 6 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

May 11 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

May 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 13 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

May 18 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

May 19 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

May 20 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

June 1 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

June 2 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

June 3 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

June 8 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena+

June 10 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

June 15 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

June 16 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

June 17 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

+ On Sale Friday, February 3