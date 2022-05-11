Brothers Osborne Headlining Pre-Race Concert at Nashville Superspeedway’s Ally 400

The 2022 Ally 400 comes to the Nashville Superspeedway on June 26, and the Brothers Osborne will play a pre-race concert from the pit road. A Track Access Pass allows stage-front access, views down the pit road, and the ability to view the race from the infield. Additionally, the pass is extra on top of a race-day ticket.

The Brothers Osborne are coming off of an ACM Award win in March for Vocal Duo of the Year, and recently played at Stagecoach Music Festival in California. They start a brief European tour on May 11, then continue the summer traveling across the U.S.

In early April, the Brothers Osborne won a Grammy for their hit single “Younger Me“; then they took the stage to put on a killer performance of their song “Dead Man’s Curve.”

Upon accepting the award, TJ Osborne gave a heartfelt speech referring to his decision to come out as gay in 2021; this made him the first gay artist signed to a major country label. “I never thought that I would be able to do music professionally,” he said, “because of my sexuality. And I certainly never thought that I’d be accepting a Grammy after having done something that I thought was going to be life-changing. Potentially in a very negative way. But here I am tonight.”

His brother and bandmate John Osborne thanked himself–his younger self, to be exact. “I think if I want to thank somebody, I want to thank my younger self for just pursuing this,” he admitted. “We all have a younger self in us. Thank them. Because they got you here. And take care of that person.”

Brothers Osborne Gear Up for Race Day Performance in June, Plus Talk Single Being Pulled From Radio

A week before this year’s ACM Awards, the Brothers Osborne single “Not For Everyone” was pulled from the radio. The pair talked about the disservice when they accepted their award that night. TJ Osborne said to the crowd, “about a week ago they pulled our single from country radio. So I needed a little wind put back in my sails.”

Later, backstage, TJ explained what he meant by the comment, as it seemed to rub some people the wrong way. “We don’t necessarily get the love that some other artists do on radio,” he said. “And it’s just a fact. Tonight, I guess some people were upset that I said that. But I said a true statement: Our single literally got pulled last week and we just won an award. If you’re upset about that, maybe you’re part of the problem.”

Currently, with the amount of festivals and shows the brothers are playing this summer, it seems like their music is starting to get the love and recognition it deserves.