Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne and Wife Lucie Are Expecting Twins

It’s a terrific night for Brothers Osborne, especially John.

The two brothers won the CMA Award for top vocal duo. And John then announced that he and his wife are pregnant with twins during the acceptance speech. Lucie Silvas, John’s wife, was in the audience, looking radiant in a Grecian-style, blush-colored gown.

“I love you babe, you’re going to be a great mom,” John told his wife as part of the CMA acceptance speech.

The Brothers Osborne were up against some country music heavyweights — Brooks & Dunn, Dan + Shay, LOCASH and Maddie & Tae. It was the fifth CMA Awards win for top duo for the group. That tied them with Sugarland for second all-time for the category. The duo won three consecutive from 2016-18. And they continued for 2021 and 2022.

But here’s betting the best news of the day was announcing the new additions to the Osborne family. John first posted the news on his Instagram stories earlier in the day. He wrote “It’s official,” alongside two baby emojis.

Miranda Lambert says hello to the Brothers Osborne before the start of the CMA Awards in Nashville. John Osborne announced at the ceremony that he and wife, Lucie, are expecting twins. (John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

The couple met 15 years ago when both were members of a songwriters session. John still was five years away from his career with Brothers Osborne. He talked about the first time he met Lucie during an interview with The Bluegrass Situation.

“I wasn’t there to write a song as much as I was there to meet Lucie and somehow not make a complete ass out of myself,” Osborne said. “It wasn’t even about the song. I had ulterior motives. But, since then, we’ve always had an amazing working relationship.

“There’s such a mutual admiration there. Lucie’s such a powerful singer and songwriter. I come from more of a musical, instrumental side of things. It’s great — her strengths support where my strengths are, and they don’t necessarily overlap. They really complement each other very well.”

The two married in 2015 in an intimate ceremony. The only guests were dog Barley, along with Maren Morris and Sonya Jisinski. John Osborne told the Capital Gazette: “TJ was out of town that day. Our families didn’t know. We’re very spontaneous and left of center on most things. We like to do things our way.”

John is 40 and Lucie is 47. The two became pregnant using in vitro fertilization. The couple already expanded their family when they adopted a second dog late last year.

Meanwhile, the Brothers Osborne are set to perform with The War & Treaty later in the CMA Awards telecast. Plus, John joined a group, including Ashley McBryde, to sing the Linda Ronstadt classic, “When Will I Be Loved.”